Linda Pritchett, a candidate for the Georgia Senate, was arrested after breaking into a foreclosed-on house from which she had been evicted in South Fulton, Ga., and was charged with first-degree burglary, obstructing an officer and criminal property damage, according to police.

Sarah Kendrick, Missouri’s state ornithologist, said the release of 50 brown-headed nuthatches, a tiny songbird that disappeared from the state a century ago, into a new habitat at the Mark Twain National Forest is “a great example of ecosystem restoration.”

Nhel Thearina, a Cambodian man popular on the TikTok social media platform, was arrested after posting a video that questioned the country’s reverence for its famed Angkor Wat temple, and was ordered detained even though he quickly deleted the video and posted an apology, police said.

Jelmer Geerds, a police spokesman in Amsterdam, said an investigation was underway after a driver repeatedly rammed a van into a police car in the Dutch capital and then drove into two police motorcycles that were parked to form a roadblock.

Johnny Garza, 21, of Queen Creek, Ariz., a member of a neo-Nazi group, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Seattle to multiple charges related to the threatening and cyberstalking of several Black and Jewish journalists and an employee of the Anti-Defamation League.

Danny Thompson, the fire chief in Dawson County, Ga., said a hiker seeking help for her injured boyfriend was found dead at the bottom of some falls along a trail in the north Georgia mountains, and her boyfriend, later found by rescuers, was hospitalized with head, back and knee injuries.

Michelle Sisco, a judge in Hillsborough County, Fla., agreed with a jury’s recommendation and sentenced Granville Ritchie, 41, to death for the rape and murder of a 9-year-old girl whom he and his girlfriend had been babysitting.

Deandre Williams, 28, an inmate in a Detroit jail, has been charged in the death of a Wayne County, Mich., sheriff’s deputy, who was attacked as he walked past a cell door that he thought was locked, according to the sheriff’s office.

Matthew McCroskey, 51, a former high school teacher in Rogersville, Mo., was sentenced to six years in prison on a child pornography charge after investigators found at least 96 images and one video of child pornography on his computer.