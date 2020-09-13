POLICE BEAT: Man arrested in shooting

Man shot; suspect faces eight counts

Jacksonville police arrested a man on eight gun and drug charges after a shooting in a yard Friday afternoon, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrived about 2:45 p.m. at 1425 Phillip Drive and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, the report said. Officers spoke to Dedric Cox, 29, whom witnesses identified as the gunman, according to the report.

Witnesses said Cox and the man were arguing in the front yard when the shots were fired, according to the report.

Officers searched Cox's vehicle and found marijuana, ecstasy, hydrocodone and Xanax, the report said.

Cox was arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was being held without bail. He is charged with felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, felony possession of firearms by certain persons, felony possession of hydrocodone with purpose, felony domestic battery, felony possession of Xanax with purpose, felony possession of ecstasy with purpose, misdemeanor possession of marijuana with purpose and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

North Little Rock man jailed in domestic incident

A North Little Rock man was arrested Friday evening in a domestic disturbance involving his ex-girlfriend, according to an arrest report.

Officers were sent just after 6 p.m. to the 2600 block of West 58th Street to investigate after receiving a call from a woman who said her ex-boyfriend, Brad Deweese, 36, was trying to break into her residence, the report said.

The woman said she had just been released from a hospital after an altercation Wednesday in which Deweese held her in her apartment for several hours and beat her, the report said.