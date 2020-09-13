Officials investigate death in Lewisville

Arkansas State Police authorities are investigating the death of a woman in a Lewisville home Friday as a homicide, according to a news release.
Lewisville officers identified the woman as Kira Bradley, 45.
She was found dead in a house at 915 W. Third St. just before noon, the release said. State police officers were contacted shortly after, according to the release.
Investigators arrested an El Dorado man and a Lewisville woman in the case, and are preparing a file for the county attorney to determine if charges will be filed, the release said.
The body has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy.
