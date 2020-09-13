Poll: Hill holds 1.5% lead over Democrat Elliott

U.S. Rep. French Hill and state Sen. Joyce Elliott are shown in these file photos.

Arkansas' 2nd congressional district is up for grabs, with Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill slightly ahead of state Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, according to a poll released Sunday.

Among 698 Central Arkansas likely voters, the Little Rock incumbent led 47.5% to 46%.

The Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College survey, conducted Sept. 4-9, had a margin of error of +/- 4.3%.

In a written statement Sunday, Hill campaign chair Judith Goodson downplayed polling results.

"Our campaign is on the path to victory and is executing its plan to ensure French Hill is re-elected. Congressman Hill has an immovable base of support in AR2, and that support will only grow over the coming weeks as voters find out what Joyce Elliott really stands for — higher taxes and a radical leftist agenda," she said.

The Democratic challenger called the results a "statistical tie," noting that Hill's lead was within the margin of error.

"This unprecedented show of support makes it clear that Arkansans want to fire French Hill for putting Wall Street and special interests before our interests here. We have a lot more work to do, but I promise to keep using what I learned in the classroom and in the legislature to bring people together," Elliott said in a written statement.

