Sides sit down to talk of Afghanistan peace

Abdullah Abdullah (center), chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, speaks Saturday at the opening session of the peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha, Qatar. He said the negotiators do not need to agree on every detail but should announce a humanitarian cease-fire. More photos at arkansasonline.com/913peacetalks/. (AP/Hussein Sayed)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Afghanistan's warring sides started negotiations for the first time Saturday, with the Taliban and delegates appointed by the Afghan government kicking off historic meetings aimed at ending decades of war.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attended the opening ceremony in Qatar, where the Taliban maintain a political office. He described the event as "a truly momentous occasion," but cautioned that the way forward would "require hard work and sacrifice."

"Each of you carry a great responsibility," Pompeo told the participants. "You have an opportunity to overcome your divisions."

After the ceremony, Taliban leaders and the Afghan government sat down for official peace talks for the first time, although discussions were limited to ironing out logistics and agreeing to a second meeting as early as today.

The hard negotiations will be held in private and over a number of sessions. But after a meeting with the Taliban on Saturday in Doha, Washington's peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, said the U.S. and every Afghan would like to see a deal "sooner rather than later."

The sides will be tackling tough issues, including the terms of a permanent cease-fire, the rights of women and minorities, and the disarming of tens of thousands of Taliban fighters and militias loyal to warlords, some of them aligned with the government.

Khalilzad said a quick, permanent cease-fire is unlikely, but held out hope for a gradual reduction in violence. Mistrust runs deep on both sides, he said.

The Afghan teams also are expected to discuss constitutional changes and power-sharing. Subsequent rounds of negotiations could be held outside Doha; Germany is among the countries offering to host future talks.

Even seemingly mundane issues like the flag and the name of the country -- the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan or the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, as the Taliban administration was known when it ruled -- could find their way onto the agenda and roil tempers.

Among the government-appointed negotiators are four women, who have vowed to preserve women's rights in any power-sharing deal with the hard-line Taliban. This includes the right to work, education and participation in political life, all denied to women when the Taliban ruled Afghanistan for five years.

The Taliban were ousted in 2001 by a U.S.-led coalition for harboring Osama bin Laden, the architect of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on America.

No women are on the Taliban team, led by their chief justice, Abdul Hakim. The insurgent movement has said it accepted a woman's right to work, go to school and participate in politics but would not accept a woman as president or chief justice.

Deeply conservative members of the government-appointed High Council for National Reconciliation, which is overseeing the talks, also hold that women can't serve in either post.

'PEACE AND HARMONY'

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said the Taliban envisioned an Islamic system that embraces all Afghans -- a country "where everyone lives in peace and harmony and no one feels any discrimination."

He also urged patience as the negotiations proceed, urging both sides to stick with the talks.

"The negotiation process may have problems, but the request is that the negotiations move forward with a lot of patience, with a lot of attention, and it should be continued with such kind of attention," he said. "We want to give them [people of Afghanistan] this assurance that with full honesty we continue the Afghan peace negotiation, and we try for peace and tranquility, we will pave the ground in Afghanistan."

Abdullah Abdullah, who heads Kabul's High Council for National Reconciliation, said in his remarks that the sides do not need to agree on every detail, but should announce a humanitarian cease-fire.

Both sides will be "peace heroes" if negotiations bring about a lasting peace that protects Afghanistan's independence and leads to a system based on Islamic principles that preserves the rights of all people, Abdullah said.

Pompeo warned that the negotiators' decisions and conduct will affect both the size and conduct of U.S. assistance.

He encouraged them to respect Afghanistan's rich diversity, including women and ethnic and religious minorities. He said that while the choice of Afghanistan's political system is theirs to make, the U.S. has found that democracy and rotation of political power works best.

"I can only urge these actions. You will write the next chapter of Afghan history," he said.

Pompeo spoke the day after the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. He said the U.S. will never forget 9/11, and that America welcomes the Taliban commitment not to host terrorist groups, including al-Qaida, which was responsible for the carnage.

PERSISTENT VIOLENCE

The intra-Afghan negotiations were laid out in a peace deal Washington signed with the Taliban on Feb. 29. The deal was touted as Afghanistan's best chance at peace in 40 years of war that has killed tens of thousands of Afghans and more than 2,440 U.S. troops.

Yet Abdullah noted that since that agreement was reached, 1,200 people have been killed and more than 15,000 wounded in attacks across the country. The United Nations has urged a reduction of violence and criticized civilian casualties on both sides.

Abdullah said previously that the talks are "a great opportunity" despite the differences. But he warned that it would be a miscalculation "if one side thinks they have the upper hand."

"The Taliban have work to do. We see progress, but they have work to do," said Khalilzad. "We have a timetable which is that withdrawal should be completed if the conditions are met by the end of April."

Khalilzad worked for more than a year to reach the deal signed in February. "One shouldn't underestimate them as negotiators, in my judgment," Khalilzad said of the Taliban team. "Their advantage, in my view, is they are united."

Taliban demands have remained steady. During the first meetings with U.S. officials nearly 10 years ago, the group was narrowly focused on prisoner releases, the withdrawal of all U.S. forces and gaining a substantial role in the Afghan government.

After showing resilience on the battlefield and stubbornness in negotiations, the militants enter the landmark talks with many of their demands met in the U.S. deal and with leverage gained from relentless attacks on Afghan forces.

That leverage could prove advantageous as the two sides seek to merge their dramatically different visions of a postwar Afghanistan.

Any resolution will demand significant compromises from one or both sides. The Taliban have long been opposed to democratic elections, and its leaders have issued only vague statements on women's rights. Delegates from the Afghan government side support keeping the country's constitution intact and preserving advances in civil liberties.

Asked what advice he would give Afghan negotiators preparing for the first round of talks this week, Khalilzad said, "They should take [the Taliban] seriously."

Rustam Shah Mohmand, a former Pakistani ambassador to Afghanistan, described the Taliban negotiating style more bluntly: "They're very stubborn but also clever."

Michael Kugelman, deputy director of the Washington-based Wilson Center's Asia program, said Washington's goals are simple: "It wants intra-Afghan talks happening as soon as possible, because these give the White House political cover for an imminent withdrawal."

He added: "[President Donald] Trump likely wants a peace deal before the election, so that he can garner political benefits galore and pitch himself as a Nobel Peace Prize candidate. But presumably even he realizes it's wildly unrealistic to expect a deal so soon. These types of negotiations tend to be measured in years, not weeks."

