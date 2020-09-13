State reports 508 new confirmed covid-19 cases, 12 deaths

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

Arkansas reported 508 new confirmed covid-19 cases on Sunday along with 12 additional deaths, raising the cumulative count of confirmed infections to 69,050 and total deaths among confirmed cases to 976.

The Arkansas Department of Health's count of probable cases rose by just one, to 1,169, between Saturday and Sunday. The cumulative number of confirmed and probable cases combined was 70,219 as of Sunday, up 509 from the day before.

"Better but still too high," Gov. Asa Hutchinson wrote of the new cases on Twitter. "We continue to see increased [polymerase chain reaction] testing numbers & this allows us to better determine where new cases are coming from. Mask up, keep your distance, and enjoy the rest of your weekend.

Results from 7,524 polymerase chain reaction tests were logged on Saturday, according to the Health Department.

When including five previously reported deaths among probable covid-19 cases, the Health Department's total number of confirmed and probable deaths related to covid-19 stood at 981.

Eighteen of the new cases reported on Sunday were in correctional facilities compared to 490 in the community, according to the Health Department.

The department also reported that 63,063 people had recovered from covid-19 as of Sunday, an increase of 441.

The number of hospitalized patients and the number of patients on a ventilator both fell. The number of hospitalizations declined by eight to 373, and the number of patients on a ventilator fell by three to 80.