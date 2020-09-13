State reports 727 increase in virus cases

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. ( NIAID-RML via AP )

Arkansas' count of confirmed or probable coronavirus cases rose by 727 Saturday compared with the previous morning, while its count of deaths among confirmed virus cases rose by 11.

The state's tally of confirmed cases, which are those diagnosed through a polymerase chain reaction, or PCR test, rose by 631, to 68,542.

The count of probable cases, which include those diagnosed solely through less-sensitive antigen tests, increased by 96, to 1,168.

The total count of confirmed or probable cases rose to 69,710.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted that the increase in confirmed cases was lower than the record 1,107 that were added Friday.

"A decline in cases from yesterday, along with over 8,700 PCR tests, is a good sign as we finish the third week of school," Hutchinson tweeted. "Let's continue to wear a mask and remain socially distant when possible."

The state's death toll among confirmed cases rose to 964.

Changes made to the state's online dashboard of coronavirus numbers Friday night also revealed that the state has had five deaths among people considered probable cases, bringing the total count of virus deaths to 969.

Although 41 covid-19 patients were newly admitted to hospitals in the state, the total number of people hospitalized fell by 11, to 381, as others were discharged or died.

The number who were on ventilators increased by seven to 83, while the number of people who have ever been on ventilators increased by four, to 601.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized in the state with the virus rose to 4,719.

State Epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha said the hospitalization numbers include both confirmed and probable cases.

Despite the different classifications, the Health Department has said it treats confirmed and probable cases the same for the purposes of its contact-tracing efforts.

That includes requiring people whose results are positive from either type of test to isolate themselves, and those they may have infected to quarantine.

Over a rolling seven-day period, the average number of confirmed and probable cases added to the state's total each day rose by 26, to 641.

The number of probable or confirmed cases that were considered active increased by 93, to 6,115, as 619 Arkansans were newly classified as having recovered.

Dillaha said the state's growth in cases has ticked up with the start of the new school year, especially among college students who have returned to campus.

"It looks to me like colleges are taking it seriously and addressing it," she said.

"Their students and faculty are being supportive as far as I can tell at this time, so I'm hopeful that that trend will reverse."

SITE CHANGED

The state first began publicly reporting probable cases earlier this month. The revamped online dashboard, which previously listed information only about confirmed cases, now includes details on probable cases and antigen testing.

It emphasizes the combined count of probable and confirmed cases, rather than just confirmed cases.

When the changes took effect Friday night, the site's tally of confirmed cases rose by four, to 67,915.

The numbers were then updated late Saturday afternoon, adding 627 confirmed cases and 96 probable cases to the site's tallies.

Of those 723 confirmed or probable cases, 222, or 31%, were among Arkansans age 18-24, a group that makes up just 16% of the state's cumulative number of active or confirmed cases.

The state site's tally of probable or confirmed cases increased by 97 in Washington County, 56 in Pulaski County, 37 in Faulkner County, 34 in Benton County and 31 in Craighead County.

Dillaha said the state's count of confirmed cases among prison or jail inmates increased by one.

Such increases can reflect new cases or ones that were added earlier but not immediately classified as coming from a jail or prison.

Cases among inmates are also sometimes added several days after the test is performed, after information from laboratory reports is entered into a state database.

As of Saturday, Washington County had the largest number of active confirmed or probable cases, 885, followed by Pulaski County with 660 and Craighead County with 526.

The deaths among probable cases that were added to the dashboard included two in Faulkner County, one in Newton County, one in Pulaski County and one in Saline County.

At the time those deaths were added, the state's count of total virus deaths increased by five, to 691, among Arkansans age 65 or older.

The count of nursing home deaths increased by one, to 333.

The 11 deaths among confirmed cases that were added Saturday included two each in Lonoke and Cleveland counties, and one each in Washington, Pulaski, Pope, Mississippi, Poinsett, Columbia and Yell counties.

Two of those deaths were among people age 55-64, bringing the total number of virus deaths in that age group to 155.

The count of virus deaths among probable or confirmed cases age 65 or older rose by an additional nine, to 700.

The state's count of deaths among nursing home residents also rose by an additional nine, to 342

EDUCATION SHIFTS

Also Saturday, Piggott School District Superintendent Barry DeHart announced on Facebook that all of the district's classes except for preschool will shift to all-online instruction starting Tuesday because of "the rising numbers of Covid cases and the difficulty of finding subs for our teachers."

The shift will last through Friday, when the district will "reassess our situation," he said.

"Monday will be a normal school day," DeHart said in the post. "We will use this day to hand out chrome books and allow students to gather any books or supplies needed to transfer to virtual learning from home.

"We will use this time to deep clean our building and [buses]."

Although the preschool will be open after Monday, he said the buses will not be running "so preschool parents will be responsible for transportation to and from school."

The elementary and high school will provide "grab and go" lunches, he said.

"Because this is brand new territory for all of us, we ask that you are patient as we tackle this challenge," DeHart said. "We will be working hard to make this as beneficial and smooth as possible."

According to the state Department of Education, the district had 820 students in the 2019-20 school year.

A Health Department report Thursday listed it as having six active cases among students and employees.

Across the state, at least five other schools that went to all-virtual instruction last week in response to virus cases were scheduled to continue online classes through the end of this week.

Those are Dunbar Magnet Middle School in Little Rock, Tuckerman High School, Lavaca High School and the Cedar Ridge School District's elementary school and high school in Newark.

Earle Elementary School, which shifted to all-virtual instruction on Sept. 4, will return to on-site classes Friday, Earle School District Superintendent Tish Knowles said in a letter posted on Facebook.

Schools in the Clinton School District will also be all-virtual for the second and final week this week as part of a plan built into the district's calendar "to ensure everyone's safety and to increase virtual learning capabilities for all in case of a lengthy closing of schools," according to the district's website.

Hutchinson and Education Secretary Johnny Key have said they expect school to be open to in-person instruction every day when classes are normally held, although they can also offer virtual options and shift to all-online classes in response to virus cases.

In the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Saturday, the Little Rock School District reported that two students at Southwest High School had tested positive for the virus, and one other was required to quarantine after coming into contact with an infected person.

During that period, the district also reported that one student at Metropolitan Career-Technical Center and one staff member each at Southwest High and Otter Creek Elementary School were required to quarantine.