Suit blames Little Rock restaurant in brawl over distancing

A federal lawsuit alleging negligence and racial discrimination was filed Thursday over a June 27 brawl that broke out inside Little Rock's Saltgrass Steakhouse after a Black couple seated at the bar complained that a some white people weren't wearing masks and were allowed to sit too close to them.

A bystander captured the brawl on his cellphone camera and broadcast it on social media.

The lawsuit, which names Landry's Inc., the owner of the steakhouse, was filed on behalf of Shayla Hooks and her boyfriend, Tyrone Jackson, who it says were regular patrons of the restaurant.

The suit alleges the restaurant was in violation of Arkansas coronavirus restrictions requiring restaurants to limit seating to no more than 66% of capacity. It also notes that "many individuals" in the restaurant weren't wearing face coverings, though the plaintiffs were.

About 15 minutes after Hooks and Jackson were seated at the end of the bar, 6 feet away from a customer already there, a tour bus pulled into the parking lot and "dozens of individuals from Louisiana -- all white -- began to disembark" and enter the steakhouse, the suit states.

It alleges that the large group "did not abide by social distancing requirements" and that a spokesman for one faction of the group declared that his group intended to sit in the immediate vicinity of the couple, "even though to do so would be to further violate Arkansas' covid-19 protocol for restaurants."

It says the manager "placated the group at the expense of [Hooks' and Johnson's] enjoyment and safety," telling the group that if it was OK with the couple, "then it's OK with me," and then walked away.

The spokesman for the large group then asked Jackson if he agreed, to which Jackson replied, "I don't think that's cool, what with Covid and all," lawsuit said in describing the interaction.

It says the spokesman, "who was clearly intoxicated, erupted at [Jackson's] response, screaming, "Are you f*g kidding me?" and then stormed away.

Hooks and Jackson then asked a second manager to remove the white man, but the manager said he hadn't seen the man do anything, according to the suit.

It describes "several white women" intentionally intimidating the couple by standing close to them and confronting Hooks in the restroom, when she went to wash off the man's spit after he intentionally coughed on her.

The suit indicates the cellphone video began when Hooks returned to her seat at the bar, and notes that it depicts "a white woman aggressively pursuing and making unwanted physical contact with Shayla multiple times while a white man initiates unwanted physical contact with Tyrone."

In the video, Hooks can be heard screaming, "You're supposed to be 6 feet away from me!"

The video depicts a man wearing a USA shirt moving even closer to Hooks, with another man, possibly an employee, trying to keep him away. In the video, Jackson can be seen turning around from where he stood facing the bar, a bottle in his hand, and hitting the man wearing the USA shirt with the bottle, before numerous other people joined in.

Seth Crews, a customer unrelated to any of the parties who recorded the video, told the New York Post that restaurant employees were trying to intervene before the melee. Crews also said the man in the USA shirt touched Jackson's back and was "giving him a little shove, and he just wasn't taking it any more," when Jackson whirled around with the bottle.

The lawsuit alleges Hooks and Jackson were "viciously physically attacked" by "the white mob from the tour bus," which resulted in Hooks being punched in the face, leaving her with a black eye.

The suit, filed on the couple's behalf by attorney Mike Laux, alleges that the couple "lived in an agitated state of fear and anxiety" for seven days, until testing negative for the coronavirus.

The restaurant is accused of failing to protect Hooks and Jackson and engaging in racial discrimination. Assigned to U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker, it seeks compensatory and punitive damages.