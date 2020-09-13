Tinkering time takes hands-off approach

Whitman Holsclaw, 9, swings the pendulum sprinkler around while playing with his family at the Museum of Discovery‚Äôs Tinkerfest: Splashing and Tinkering event Saturday outside the museum in downtown Little Rock. See more photos at arkansasonline.com/913tinker/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

Even Tinkerfest had to take a back seat to the coronavirus, but that didn't stop the Arts and Science Center from revamping the experience and making a go of it.

The annual event is normally geared to the hands-on creation of objects by using steam, gears, and other materials, but with the precautions necessary because of the coronavirus pandemic, that type of an event was quickly dismissed, said Lindsey Collins, the theater education coordinator, who was running Saturday's program at the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas.

The event, which ran from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m, attracted close to 20 youngsters, which Collins said was good, considering the hesitation people have about getting out in public.

The event is part of the Discovery Network, an association of museums and art organizations, and sponsored by the Pine Bluff-area Community Foundation.

At one table, the Battles sisters Makayla, 7, and Ramyria, 9, and Zion Gragg, 9, worked on making and decorating masks. Asked what they had learned, Zion quickly responded, saying, "How good I am at drawing," as he held up his newly designed mask.

Collins said that despite the pandemic, the center was determined to have the event and to bring some of the real world into the activities. To that end, there was a mask-making station and one for making hand sanitizer, which included aloe, rubbing alcohol and the secret sauce: essential oils, the aroma from which could be detected across the outside work area where the activities took place.

"We wanted to take what's going on in the world and bring it into the activities," she said. "We wanted to have the opportunity for people to come and let their creativity shine."

Collins said many people, but particularly the young, may feel they don't have control of many facets of their lives because of the pandemic. The activities were designed to let them put their own spin on at least some of what's going on around them.

"We wanted them to be able to say, 'Hey, I can control this.'"

Two of the other stations were designed to bring home the point of why masks and sanitizer are important. At one, youngsters put one hand into a plate of glitter and then observed over time how the glitter spreads to the other hand and to other surfaces around them.

At another station, they observed the spray coming out of a spray bottle, which simulated someone sneezing and spreading germs.

"This is why we stand apart," said Collins, who was a volunteer at the center for 25 years before being hired a couple of years ago. "This is why we wash our hands, because glitter, and germs, get everywhere."

By the time the participants went home, Collins said she wanted them to have had a good time, because there's not a lot of that going on right now.

"For younger kids, we wanted them to know it's OK to be nervous," she said. "We wanted to make something fun out of a not-so-fun situation. It feels like there's nothing fun going on. We wanted to show that it's fun to be safe."

Asked if she thought the event would be back to tinkering with gears and such by next year, Collins said she hoped so. She also said she hoped to be back to having theater activities by then as well.

"There's nothing like live theater," she said."But we want to do everything we can to keep the doors open and the public engaged whether that's virtually or distanced. Our No. 1 priority is still to offer high caliber educational opportunities here."