Tour de Bluff offers bikers fun, unusual way to experience PB

Discovering Pine Bluff on a casual and fun cycling excursion gives one a different perspective of the city situated on the edge of the Arkansas Delta.

From downtown Pine Bluff to the farmlands of Wabbaseka, the 17th annual Tour de Bluff, provided a scenic adventure throughout Jefferson County.

Produced and managed by a husband and wife duo, and made possible through partnerships and sponsorship funding, the Tour de Bluff 2020 was a big success for all ranging from the novice rider to the professional. After a week of bicycle activities, the grand finale kicked off Saturday at 7 a.m. at 601 Main St.

Sandra and Kenneth Fisher of Novel T's started this event in Pine Bluff after moving to the area from Denver. Sandra said her husband thought it was strange that no one was riding bikes and felt that everyone should ride.

Sponsored by Novel T's, Arora and the city of Pine Bluff, the Pine Bluff Bike Week featured bike rides throughout the week at MLK Park, Townsend, Saracen Trail, Regional Park, and a Friday night ride through the city.

Unlike previous years, when the Tour de Bluff encouraged everyone to come to Pine Bluff and experience the happenings in Jefferson County, this year the coronavirus pandemic altered many of the activities.

"This year we had to reinvent ourselves because of the covid climate," Sandra said.

She said bicycling has emerged as a safe activity for fun and exercise if done with caution. In the interest of public safety, Tour de Bluff 2020 featured safe activities on-site, as well as a challenge, virtual experience, and scavenger hunt.

Sign-ups began at 7 a.m. Saturday. Participants chose their route and set off on their journey.

Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods was seen riding in the wind with Torry Dulaney, Deputy David Riles and Lloyd Franklin II as they made way to take on the Highway 79 bridge over the Arkansas River.

In its second year, the Mayor's Mile brought together mayors and dignitaries from surrounding cities to join her in her 1-mile ride through Pine Bluff.

First-time riders and Pine Bluff natives Daianai Johnson, Damir Johnson and Florence Wright said they were looking forward to the Mayor's Mile to discover places they may not have noticed before.

"Being on bikes and looking is a different scenery," Wright said. "We've never ridden around Pine Bluff on a bike -- always in a car."

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington was joined by many of her constituents and City Council members Joni Alexander, Steven Mays, Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley and Mayor Zola Hudson of Altheimer.

"This is very important to the community of Pine Bluff, Ark.," said Mays, who wants to see bike lanes in the city by next year. "We really need to get back into riding bikes."

Mays said as a kid he rode his bike throughout the town, and this is something he would like to see come back to Pine Bluff.

Approximately 40 riders, as young as 18 months, lined up with Washington to take on the Mayor's Mile.

"This was something we partnered with Tour de Bluff last year to expand this event," said Washington. "We wanted to incorporate more young people and just people of all ages."

Washington said she was pleased with the turnout, despite the circumstances of the pandemic.

Others who could not travel to Pine Bluff participated virtually by registering online at www.TourDeBluff.com. Using the Ride Spot app, participants were able to follow routes comparable in distance to the original routes.

Pictures are being posted by the riders on Tour de Bluff Facebook using #tourdebluff2020 for a chance to win prizes. Through Oct. 10, riders can still sign up online and ride on their own, participating in the Tour de Bluff Challenge or the virtual scavenger hunt.

Tour de Bluff organizers say the event is in the forefront of promoting bicycle environments and activities in the Pine Bluff and Jefferson County area.

"It's bridging people together of all ages and all areas," said Washington. "I think it's going to generate and help to build that healthy lifestyle that we're trying to promote as we build this community."