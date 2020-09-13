OPINION | RICHARD MASON: Two ways to improve our state

Getting kids to and from school and underground utilities may not seem to have much in common, except that both need our attention.

School dropoffs have become a nightmare. Lines to get kids to school and back stretch around the block. If you have been in one of those lines, I feel sorry for you. There should be a better way, and there is.

Let’s look back—way back—to when I was in grade school. I lived a little less than a mile from school, too close to ride the bus. We had a car, but I was never driven to or from school. At age 8, I walked.

Now let’s fast forward to today. Of course, safety is a primary concern, but with extra police patrols in school neighborhoods and organizations such as Parents on Patrol, hundreds of kids can walk to school, or ride bikes, or carpool, or get there and back from an off-campus parking lot. This would save moms and dads hundreds of hours each month.

Or why don’t we do what some colleges are doing, which is to encourage electric scooters? In El Dorado, teens and preteens are renting them as entertainment items to buzz around downtown. That’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to their uses.

The University of Arkansas has seen the number of scooters on campus mushroom, and these aren’t joy riders who rent one for an hour or so. Many students own electric scooters, and ride them because they get to class quicker and parking is easy.

Traffic around the campus is terrible, and there is never enough parking for 20,000-plus students. Scooters, ebikes, and regular bikes have seen a huge increase in sales over the past year.

Last year, before the pandemic hit, we were on vacation in New York City and watched as tie-wearing businessmen zipped by, weaving through traffic on scooters. Why? Because scooters are a better way to get from one place to another when there is heavy traffic and no place to park.

Or you can get your kid a motorized skateboard (or a regular one). My granddaughter and her boyfriend commuted to work when they lived in San Francisco on a skateboard for two. I don’t think we’re going to see a swarm of El Dorado students zip by on motorized skateboards, but we sure have the ability to get kids to school without lining up in a string of cars a half-mile long.

I wouldn’t sit in a line of cars for 30 minutes ahead of when school lets out, because there’s a better way. If that means putting my kid on a scooter, so be it, and if my kids had to walk a few blocks, I would put good walking shoes on them and shoo them out the door. If I had safety concerns, I would walk with them. Walking a couple of miles a day will do you a world of good.

When the new El Dorado High School was under construction, I met with the superintendent of schools and asked that sidewalks be built to link the school to the residential areas nearby. I was told no.

What should have happened was construction of a six-foot-wide sidewalk from the school to a monitored traffic walkway on Hillsboro Street, then continue it up Timberlane to Main Street.

Every city should connect schools, shopping and recreation areas with sidewalks and trails. El Dorado’s trail plan has already been done. Fifteen years ago a team from the U of A worked for a year on a detailed city plan, including the creation of a network of trails, but we didn’t construct them.

Considering the snail’s pace of city governments, it may be a while before we see trails or linking sidewalks. But it doesn’t have to be 50 years from now. Tell your mayor to form a committee to recommend a series of sidewalks and trails that would connect every school in the city.

El Dorado, as late as the 1950s, added sidewalks from downtown into various neighborhoods, and if you live where these old sidewalks are still present, your kids can walk at least part of the way to school. Most cities stopped putting in sidewalks in the early 1960s, and in residential areas they stopped repairing them.

Now, progressive cities are building sidewalks and trails. Are we doomed to always be 25 years behind the curve? Sidewalks and trails to shopping areas and schools should be a priority in every town in the state.

It’s past time to put electrical utilities underground, and can be done without breaking the bank. Downtown El Dorado never has power outages, including when Hurricane Laura came whistling by. Why? We have underground utilities.

Arkansas needs a mandate for underground utilities in all new construction, and a statewide plan to add more underground utilities each year. In every city there are thousands of electrical lines hanging from poles, and the odds of a thunderstorm or ice storm or old age taking one of them out pretty much guarantees some Arkansawyers will be without power. It can be done, if we have elected officials with enough backbone to demand it.

Getting kids to school easily, and houses not losing power every time a thunderstorm roars though the state, is not too much to ask.

Email Richard Mason at richard@ gibraltarenergy.com .