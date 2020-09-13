Where will Hogs finish in this strange year?

With less than two weeks until the kickoff of SEC football, here's a prediction and short analysis on what the final standings will be if all teams finish 10 games.

If they don't, all bets are off.

One extra prediction: Alabama will win the national championship. Since the College Football Playoff began in 2014, the Crimson Tide have participated in four of the six championship games. LSU won it last year, and for the first time the Tide weren't in the final four.

Nick Saban didn't like that.

SEC West

Alabama The team most of the country loves to hate has only five defensive starters back, but that's more than enough for Saban. The strength of this team will be its balance on both sides of the ball. Texas A&M Jimbo Fisher might not survive anything less than second in the West with 17 starters back. When he was whisked away from Florida State with a $75 million, 10-year contract, the Aggie faithful did not envision 17-9 after two seasons. A&M didn't catch a break with the new SEC schedule, adding Florida at home and hearing "Rocky Top" all day at Tennessee. Auburn It is not true that in the French language Auburn means "hot seat", but it is true Tiger fans are among the most fickle in the world. The Gus Bus added offensive coordinator Chad Morris, who is very good at being an assistant coach. LSU The Tigers lost 15 starters from their national championship team, including Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow. Most of last year's team is now in the NFL, and this year's team is in Baton Rouge dodging the coronavirus. Ole Miss Lane Kiffin inherited a decent team, including eight on offense, which is his specialty. Just ask him. Arkansas Lofty goal? There's a new sheriff, staff, attitude and discipline in town. The Razorbacks will win a game, maybe two, and will be considered for a bowl game. Mississippi State How does a pirate, Mike Leach, thrive in StarkVegas and the SEC? Tough adjustment for a guy who is 139-90 in his career. He'll talk his way through it, though.

SEC East