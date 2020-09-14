$150,000 for permanent history exhibit on North Little Rock City Council agenda

North Little Rock City Hall at 300 Main St. is shown in this 2020 file photo. ( Stephen Simpson )

North Little Rock City Council members will vote today on a resolution to provide funds for a permanent exhibit at Heritage Center, which officials have said is an important step to preserve local culture.

The resolution would appropriate $150,000 to go toward the permanent exhibit, with the intent of providing an additional $150,000 in the 2021 budget. The funds will come from the city's general fund.

Mayor Joe Smith said the History Commission has been successful in documenting North Little Rock's historical culture, and said he believes preserving its history is important.

"I have seen many cities turn their back on their history, and I didn't want North Little Rock to be one of those," he said.

Sandra Smith, director of North Little Rock History Commission, said the exhibit will include a large model cypress tree that will have panels inside of it that detail the early years of North Little Rock when it was mostly swampland.

"In the early years of North Little Rock, the Argenta area was known as a hunter's paradise," she said. "The tree will tell the story of the land."

There also will be a case that showcases American Indian artifacts and will go into detail about the Trail of Tears and the role the city played.

A large model train also will be included as part of the exhibit and will detail the city's history with the railroad. Sandra Smith said the train will be interactive and include train sounds as the model runs around a track above it.

"There is a lot of fun stories about us being a railroad town," she said. "We had photos of saloons and old police documents. It was a rough town. We have a very colorful history."

Three additional sections will detail the history of businesses, schools and a building that was created to be a fire station. Two of the exhibits will probably be changed from time to time to highlight different schools and businesses.

There also will be a map of the city, and below the map will be Legos where children can build their neighborhood.

"There is a large educational component with this project," said Suzanne Jackson, chairman of the North Little Rock History Commission and president of Friends of North Little Rock History. "We plan to work with the North Little Rock School District to bring in fourth-grade students for field trips."

The mayor said the history commission has worked for years to get a permanent exhibit.

"I told them last year if they could raise some money and get some grants, then I would support it out of the general fund budget," he said. "They raised a little money and got a grant. I will be more than happy to ask the city council to support it."

Jackson said the commission received a grant in 2017 that allowed the organization to hire J.S. Miller, an interpretive planner, who spent a year working on how to present the city's history in a permanent way. She said historian Cary Bradburn, author of "On the Opposite Shore," which is about the origins of North Little Rock, also was involved with developing ideas for the exhibit.

Dennis Oxley, owner of Oxley Art Graphic Design, helped bring the concept to life by creating detailed blueprints for the permanent exhibit.

"He fell in love with the whole process, and he did wonderful schematics for us," Sandra Smith said. "It's all interactive and will have audio, reader panels and things that require electronics."

The mayor said the commission has an opportunity to show visitors the evolution of the city.

"All those things need to be capped so our ancestors will know how this all came about -- how we became a railroad town, then a military town, and now we are a distribution center for the middle part of the country," he said. "People need to know where we started and how we got there.

"It's an important part of a city's makeup."

Smith said he believes the exhibit also could be good for tourism.

"You would be surprised how many people want to come and see things like that," he said. "What we try to do is give people one more reason to stay one more day and spend one more night. We have the arena, the ball field, the entertainment district and the History Commission."

The mayor also envisions the History Commission building becoming an event center for small events.

"It can be a sidebar for the [Argenta] plaza," he said. "There is a lot of potential for that building."

Jackson said even though the North Little Rock Heritage Center will be located in downtown Argenta, the permanent exhibit will detail the history of every neighborhood in the city.

"It took all of us to make this city," Jackson said.