2 LA County deputies shot; gunman sought

A screen grab from a security camera video released the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows a gunman walking up to sheriff's deputies and opening fire without warning or provocation in Compton, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Officials say two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were shot in their patrol car at a Metro rail station in what appeared to be an ambush. The sheriff's department said the male and female deputies were shot in the head and had multiple gunshot wounds and were undergoing surgery. Deputies were searching for a suspect. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via AP)

LOS ANGELES -- Authorities searched Sunday for a gunman who shot and critically wounded two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies who were sitting in their squad car -- an apparent ambush that drew an angry response from the president.

The 31-year-old female deputy and 24-year-old male deputy underwent surgery Saturday evening, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a late-night news conference. Both graduated from the academy 14 months ago, he said.

They were both in critical condition Sunday, said Deputy Trina Schrader.

The deputies were shot in their patrol car at a Metro rail station and were able to radio for help, the sheriff said. Villanueva, whose department has been criticized during recent protests over racial unrest, expressed frustration over anti-police sentiment as he urged people to pray for the deputies.

The department tweeted video of the shooting that shows a person open fire through the passenger-side window. "The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation," the department said.

The video sparked reaction from President Donald Trump, who said on Twitter, "Animals that must be hit hard!"

"This cold-blooded shooting is unconscionable and the perpetrator must be brought to justice," Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden tweeted. "Violence of any kind is wrong; those who commit it should be caught and punished."

A handful of protesters gathered outside the hospital where the deputies were being treated. They tried to provoke deputies stationed outside and at one point were prevented from entering the emergency room, Bishop Juan Carlos Mendez with the Churches in Action group told KABC-TV.

"Unacceptable behavior. The hospital should be a sanctuary, we should leave hospitals alone," he said. Mendez and members of his group gathered nearby in prayer for the wounded deputies.

"To the protesters blocking the entrance & exit of the HOSPITAL EMERGENCY ROOM yelling 'We hope they die' referring to 2 LA Sheriff's ambushed today in #Compton: DO NOT BLOCK EMERGENCY ENTRIES & EXITS TO THE HOSPITAL," the sheriff's department tweeted. "People's lives are at stake when ambulances can't get through."

Meanwhile, the search for the gunman continued.

Capt. Kent Wegener said officers were blanketing the area in search of the man seen on the video opening fire with a pistol.

"We have a very, very generic description," he said.

The incident happened about 7 p.m. a short distance from the Compton sheriff's station south of downtown Los Angeles.

The U.S. Justice Department will assist sheriff's investigators with "all federal tools available," spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said on Twitter.

Protesters have railed against the sheriff's department for weeks over recent shootings by deputies, including the killing of a man on a bicycle last month.

"Of course, there's an important conversation going on about policing in this country, but these are folks who put their lives on the line for us, and we will find justice for them," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said on CNN on Sunday.

This Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, still image taken from video released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, shows Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva taking questions at a late-night news conference about the condition of two Sheriff's deputies in Compton, Calif. Authorities searched Sunday for a gunman who shot and wounded two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies who were sitting in their squad car, an apparent ambush that drew an angry response from the president and sparked an anti-police protest outside the hospital where the deputies were being treated. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via AP)

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies guard the entrance to St. Francis Medical Center early Monday, Sept. 13, 2020, after two deputies were shot late Saturday, Sept. 12, while sitting inside their patrol vehicle guarding a Metro station in Compton, Calif. (AP Photo/Jintak Han)