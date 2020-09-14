47-year-old Cink rallies to win Safeway

Stewart Cink reacts after nearly making a birdie putt on the first green of the Silverado Resort North Course during the final round of the Safeway Open PGA golf tournament Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Napa, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

NAPA, Calif. -- Stewart Cink won the season-opening Safeway Open at 47 years old Sunday for his seventh PGA Tour victory and first since the 2009 British Open.

Cink closed with a 7-under 65 -- rebounding from a bogey on the 17th with a birdie on the 18th -- for a two-stroke victory over Harry Higgs.

Cink is the oldest PGA Tour winner since Phil Mickelson at 48 at Pebble Beach in February 2019. Cink's last victory came at the expense of then-59-year-old Tom Watson at Turnberry, with Cink winning a four-hole playoff.

Cink did it the old fashioned way Sunday, with a short game that repeatedly put him in great shape on the greens. He one-putted 10 times, scrambled for pars after driving into the sand twice and had eight birdies to finish at 21-under 267.

Higgs shot a 68.

Doc Redman closed with a 62 -- matching the lowest round of the tournament -- to tie with Brian Stuard (70), Chez Reavie (66) and Kevin Streelman (67) at 18 under.

Stuard, Cameron Percy and James Hahn entered the day tied for the lead.

Percy (74) was done when he went double bogey, double bogey, bogey over a three-hole stretch on the front nine. Hahn (72) bogeyed three of the first six holes and couldn't recover. Stuard was 1 over through eight and chased the leaders the rest of the afternoon.

Cink's bogey on the par-4, 362-yard 17th was only his second of the week and trimmed his lead to one stroke after Higgs eagled the par-5 16th to get to 19 under.

After hitting his second shot on the par-5 18th into the rough behind the green, Cink chipped to 3 feet to set up final birdie, then waited for the final three groups to finish.

Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 70 on Sunday and finished with an 8-under 280.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Jimenez tops field

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Miguel Angel Jimenez completed a wire-to-wire victory in the Sanford International, the PGA Tour Champions' first event with fans since returning from a break for the coronavirus pandemic.

Jimenez closed with a 5-under 65 at Minnehaha Country Club to beat Steve Flesch by a stroke. The 56-year-old Spanish star won for the second time this season and 10th on the 50-and -over tour.

Tied for the second-round lead with Steve Stricker, Jimenez eagled the par-5 12th for the second time in three days and played the four par-5 holes in 4 under with birdies on Nos. 4 and 16. He parred the final two holes to finish at 14-under 196.

Flesch eagled the 16th in a 63. He had shoulder surgery in May.

Stricker shot a 67 to tie for third with Bernhard Langer (65) at 12 under. Stricker won the inaugural event in 2018, then skipped his title defense last year. The only player at Minnehaha set to play next week in the U.S. Open at Winged Foot, he bogeyed the par-3 17th and finished with a par.

Glen Day (Little Rock) fired a 68 on Sunday and finished in a tie for eighth at 9-under 201. John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) also shot a 68 and finished in a tie for 12th at 8-under 202. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) tied for 40th after shooting a 71 which left him with a 3-under 207 for the three-day event.

KORN FERRY TOUR

Thompson holds on

WESTCHESTER, Ill. -- Curtis Thompson, the brother of LPGA Tour star Lexi Thompson, won the Evans Scholars Invitational for his first Korn Ferry Tour title.

The 27-year-old Thompson closed with a birdie for a 2-under 70 and a one-stroke victory over Will Zalatoris and Jimmy Stanger.

Thompson finished at 17-under 271 and earned $108,00 and jumped from 52nd to 12th in the points race for PGA Tour cards. He joined brother Nicholas as a Korn Ferry Tour winner.

Points leader Zalatoris shot a 64, and Stanger had a 66.

Matt Atkins (Henderson State) turned in a 70 on Sunday and finished at 11-under 277, which was good enough for a tie for 16th place. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) was also good for a final-round 70, tied for 21st place at 10-under 278. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) wound up in tie for 64th place after a final-day 75 left him at an even par 288. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) finished in 68th place with a 76 on Sunday and a 8-over 296 overall.

