Arrest made in Hot Springs club shooting; authorities still seeking suspected gunman

An alleged accomplice in a shooting early Saturday at a small private club in Hot Springs that left a local man in serious condition was arrested Sunday morning, authorities said.

The shooter, who Hot Springs police have reportedly identified, was still being sought on Monday.

Police said officers responded to 1374 E. Grand Ave., a small private club, about a shooting at around 12:20 a.m. Saturday.

Officers found Robert Johnson Jr. inside the club suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his mid- and lower torso. He was taken to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs where he underwent emergency surgery and is currently listed in serious condition, police said.

Scottie Lane White, 54, a felon, was taken into custody at his residence around 11:45 a.m. Sunday and charged with felony counts of criminal accomplice to first-degree battery and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

White, who was also arrested on an unrelated warrant for misdemeanor third-degree domestic battery, was being held on a $150,000 bond.

Spokesman Cpl. Patrick Langley said detectives were in the process of getting warrants for the suspected shooter on Monday. His or her was not released.