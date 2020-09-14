Benton County marriage licenses

Sept. 3
Anthony Allen Bartee, 46, and Tommie Ann Garrison, 43, both of Lone Grove, Okla.
Glen Ray Cloer, 43, and Misty Dawn Thompson, 42, both of Rogers
Torey Shane Dodson, 33, Bella Vista, and Mattie Noel Teanna Herrel, 24, Decatur
Daniel Lee Gilcrist, 45, and Kaitlyn Alexis Glenn, 21, both of Bella Vista
John Arthur Kieffer, 46, Gainesville, Ga., and Amanda Zora Ryals, 49, Lawrenceville, Ga.
Kyle Alexander Lembke, 22, and Amber LeeAnn Lenington, 22, both of Meridian, Idaho
Jared Heath Olmstead, 43, and Andrea Laura Predl, 42, both of Bella Vista
Kelly Eugene Prophet, 39, and Maci Lynn Dickson, 31, both of Rogers
Jeffrey Alan Yoakum, 50, Weatherford, Texas, and Dianna Lynn Portillo, 49, Bentonville
Sept. 4
Alex Albarran, 26, and Joana Sarai Ayala, 27, both of Rogers
Kyl O. Bergstrom, 51, and Amy Susan Lund, 50, both of Platte City, Mo.
Chad Eric Frederick, 37, and Dana Mae Kidd, 28, both of Rogers
Bryant Lee Hammons-Whitford, 27, and Krista Reann Alyatim, 22, both of Bella Vista
David Trent Holcombe, 30, and Andrea Nicole Stahl, 30, both of Bella Vista
Dylan Wayne Fletcher Johnson, 25, and Corinne Elizabeth Burns, 24, both of Siloam Springs
Logan Kyle Jones, 24, and Shaelyn Faith Williams, 21, both of Inola, Okla.
Michael Andrew Lewis, 36, and Ashley Nicole Carr, 34, both of Bentonville
Daniel Ray Leyva, 46, and Crystal Gale Leyva, 36, both of Rogers
Michael Robert Lundquist Jr., 38, Gravette, and Chelcey DeAnne Bitner, 30, Lowell
Alejandro Gabriel Martinez, 21, and Aelita Aleksandrovna Turkevich, 19, both of Siloam Springs
Russell Allen Sims, 37, and Rachel Michelle Retherford, 27, both of Bella Vista
William Lewis Sissney, 50, and Jennifer Lynne Archer, 49, both of Union City, Okla.
Peter Steven Arnold Sitrapu, 32, and Samarpana Rani Nagaiah, 30, both of Bentonville
Troy Gerald Socwell, 51, and Ruth Anna Walk, 59, both of Rogers
Zachary Michael Thomas Sulentich, 26, and Magan Nicole Sulentich, 26, both of Bentonville
Traftin Edwin Thompson Jr., 44, and LeMia Beatrice Jenkins, 32, both of Rogers
Ricardo Trejo, 28, Springdale, and Deisi Michelle Rodriguez-Perez, 27, Lowell
Tollie Taylor Wallace, 26, and Adrienne Brooke Rose, 26, both of Pea Ridge
Paul Taylor Westphal, 32, and Heather Gail Vickers, 27, both of Bella Vista
Sept. 8
Zachery Sheldon Arrington, 30, and Jasmine Christine Falls, 30, both of Memphis
Jason Michael Barnes, 45, and Misty Miranda Fields, 43, both of Pryor, Okla.
Praveen Basnet, 33, Rogers, and Rebecca Nepal, 32, Corona, Calif.
Damian Levi Crockett, 22, and Ricki Lynn Fernandez, 21, both of Rogers
Andrew Lyndell Davis, 24, and Taylor Raeann Easley, 23, both of Springdale
Donald Wayne Duncan Jr., 43, Cabot, and Megan Marie Slocum, 43, Springdale
Emilio Wayne Frank, 31, and Dulce Jennifer Vidales, 24, both of Rogers
Triston Skyler Howard, 20, Bella Vista, and Tia Marie Tuohy, 21, West Fork
Uros Ivovic, 35, and Robin Renee Dorsey, 27, both of Centerton
Brian Wayne King, 40, Springdale, and Audrey Elaine Hurst, 30, Rogers
Erik Adam Richard Labuda, 26, and Jennafir Raelyn Reidle, 27, both of Chicago
Chet William LeVance, 45, and Lisa Bruckner Luft, 51, both of Naples, Fla.
Sagar Nandal, 25, Bentonville, and Neha Ahlawat, 29, Buffalo Grove, Ill.
Trevor Mark Penix, 21, and Tyler K. Andrews, 35, both of Bentonville
Luis Angel Rodriguez Jr., 32, and Maria Stephan Torres Rodriguez, 30, both of Bentonville
Jared Allan Swinney, 26, and Jessica Nicole Gray, 25, both of Bentonville
Sept. 9
Tejbir Singh Rajinder Singh Bhatia, 28, Boise, Idaho, and Jui Saba Guram, 27, Bentonville
Patrick Tyler Greenburg, 32, and Lana Ashley Hackler, 30, both of Cave Springs
Nolan William Hankins, 31, and Haley Lauren Bartimus, 28, both of Centerton
Antonio Conrade Knights, 31, and Katrina Danee West, 37, both of Broken Arrow, Okla.
Juan Alvaro Quiros, 37, and Suzette Maria Ordonez, 33, both of Rogers