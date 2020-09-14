Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Sept. 3

Allen Elementary School

1900 N. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Automatic dish machine is not reaching a hot enough sanitizing cycle as checked by an irreversible thermometer put through the machine. Boiled eggs not date marked as needed.

Noncritical violations: None

Benton County Sale Barn Restaurant

3870 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee wearing rings and watch. Employees not wearing effective hair restraints.

Starbucks

3555 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Handwashing sink in the back is blocked by stacks of crates and not accessible. Corrected.

Noncritical violations: Cases of food stored on the floor in the walk-in freezer. Employees' hair is not effectively restrained. Color indicator not available for sanitizer test strips. Leak in the faucet in the back room. Floor next to the dish machine is allowing standing water. Tables available are set so when customers are seated the customers are back to back in a booth.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Sept. 1 -- Garfield School, 18432 Marshall St., Garfield

Sept. 2 -- His House, 4911 Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

Sept. 3 -- 7 Brew Coffee, 500 S. Bloomington St., Lowell; Brightwater Food Truck-NWACC, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Bentonville; Larissa's Little Bakery, 704 S.W. A St., Bentonville; Siloam Springs Intermediate School, 1500 N. Mount Olive, Siloam Springs

Sept. 4 -- Northwest Arkansas Head Start, 2109 S.E. J St., Bentonville; The Grove Restaurant, 808 S. Bloomington St., Lowell; Wild About Learning Academy, 1100 S.E. 22nd St., Bentonville; Woodie's Wagon, 808 S. Bloomington St., Lowell