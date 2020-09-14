Casino cooks up plan for state's best dining

Editor's note: This is part one of a two-part series on Saracen Casino Resort.

Mention casinos and right away, many people will think of slot machines, craps, poker, roulette, ringing bells, excited chatter and cocktail servers making their way through throngs of gamblers. But these days, Saracen Casino Resort Project Manager Carlton Saffa and newly hired Director of Food and Beverage Service Todd Gold are thinking food, but not just any food.

They're thinking big in everything from the finest in fine dining to fast food with flair and everything in between.

Gold was recently hired from University of Arkansas/Pulaski Technical College, where he was dean of the Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management Institute.

During a recent tour of the soon-to-be-opened Saracen Casino Resort, dubbed the "big casino" among the management, the planned 2,000 slot machines and 50 table games were mostly in place, a few construction workers were visible working on some final trim pieces, casino employees were moving furniture into place, and food service workers were busy in the kitchens as chefs tested recipes, tweaking ingredients and making adjustments, searching for the perfect combination of flavor and texture.

"If you'll notice, the construction parking lot is almost empty these days," Saffa said. "But the Saracen employee parking lot is filling up because most of the people here now work for us."

Most of those employees, Saffa said, are recent hires for food and beverage service, which, once at full strength, will employ about 400 people, making food and beverage the largest single division.

"There's a reason for that," Saffa said. "Downstream Casino is in northeastern Oklahoma where there are at least 10 other casino properties. Everyone has access to the same slots, everyone has access to the same table games, so how do you differentiate yourself in a market like that? You do it with service and experience, both of which inevitably lead to culinary destination."

That idea, Saffa said, led to the Quapaws development of their own coffee roaster, cattle herd, brewery and produce farms.

"It sounds kitchsy to say but farm to table is pretty cool," he said. "Now, how about from our farm to our table? Or our pasture to our plate? Whatever cliche you choose, Downstream had to differentiate itself so food became the DNA of the business, and it's only natural that it would come here.

"Food is driving this just as much as gaming and I can think of no better example than hiring Dean Todd Gold from the culinary school," Saffa continued. "If you don't want to come here and play, fine. Come here and eat. Come here to have the best meal you can get in Arkansas. Because if we have the best restaurant in Pine Bluff, we've failed. If we have the best restaurant in southeast Arkansas, we've failed. We need to have the best restaurant in the region, in the state."

"I say restaurants; it's all of them," Gold interjected. "We want to be a culinary and hospitality destination. I've assembled a culinary team that can do just that. They are educated, Culinary Institute of America grads, they've been in the business 20-some-odd years, they've opened restaurants, they've opened chains, they've taught in culinary schools, they know everything from start to stop."

Gold said his goal for employees who work for him who are new to food service is to provide them not just with a job, but with an education as well.

"Some of these people in the Pine Bluff area who are looking to get a job with us and have maybe just waited tables once or twice, they can come and get a real education with us and it will be a lifelong skill," he said. "We're creating a true culinary destination here...everything is going to be head and shoulders above anything else you can find in the state."

Eight restaurants will provide dining experiences for casino patrons ranging from five star service to fried fare, Gold said, including the flagship Red Oak Steakhouse, which will feature dry aged Quapaw beef that will be displayed in glass aging racks and a wine case stocked with over 140 varieties.

"Our aim is for the Red Oak Steakhouse to be the best restaurant in the state, hands down," Saffa said.

Patrons will also have the choice of Quapaw Kitchens, which was originally designed as a buffet, but had to have a redesign as a result of coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Buffet style eating is a mainstay at casinos, but those restrictions have forced many casinos to seat people and use waitstaff to plate food selected from a menu of buffet options to avoid crowding, sharing of serving utensils, and the related health risks associated with that.

"The thing is," Gold said, "people like to come in and see the food, so we went back in and designed space to allow for stanchions to be placed. The servers will be behind those stanchions so people can look and point and say, 'right there, that's what I want.'"

Other choices in the casino will be two bars, Legends Sports Bar -- which will feature beer brewed on-site -- and Crossroads Bar, and The Post, a food court-style area containing four eateries: Coffee & Sweets-featuring Quapaw coffee and doughnuts made on-site by an automatic doughnut machine; the Taqueria, featuring gourmet tacos and similar fare; Saracen Express, featuring fried foods, burgers, and other fast food style fare ("It's one in the morning and you've been gambling all night and you want a quick something to eat," said Gold); and Delta Farms, what Gold called a "unique dining experience that will feature foods from the Arkansas Delta and provide a showcase for farmers in Jefferson County to show off their produce."

Overseeing all of the food service operation is Executive Chef Cynthia East, formerly the corporate chef for Arkansas-based Tacos 4 Life.

"I was executive chef there and helped open the second through the 16th stores," East said.

"Before that, Chef Cindy helped me merge the Arkansas Culinary School from a nonprofit with Pulaski Tech," Gold said. "She helped me write the curriculum to take it from a finishing program to an associate degree program. So we have lots of history going back a long ways."

Overseeing the beverage operation, Gold said, is India Thumbutu, a University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff graduate who came up on the hotel side of hospitality in the Chicago area.

Brewing operations will be overseen by Mike Williams, master brewer for Downstream Casino Resort, who will divide his time between northeast Oklahoma and Pine Bluff.

"I'm probably going to start with five beers down there," Williams said during a phone interview from Quapaw, Okla. "I've got an American Amber ale, an IPA, a Kolsch which is a German style ale, a honey brown ale as soon as I find a good source for local honey, and a Bohemian style pilsner."

Williams said as time goes by, he will seek to add additional beer styles incorporating more local ingredients.

"At Downstream we have a large agricultural program," said Lucus Setterfield, director of food and beverage at Downstream Casino Resort. "Like Mike said, we're trying to source local honey, being able to use local products usually creates some intrigue about the region. We cook with local products all the time but we also like to incorporate local products into our beer."

Saffa said the driving force behind the development of the philosophy of food at Saracen was to remain true to Arkansas cuisine.

Prior to bringing Gold onto the Saracen team, and in fact, only a few days after breaking ground on the casino, Saffa said he and the culinary team from Downstream Development went on a driving -- and eating -- tour of Arkansas to gather ideas of what foods would be offered at Saracen.

"I'm a Little Rock guy, Arkansas is my home, some of those folks have Arkansas roots and some of them were more from northeastern Oklahoma," Saffa said. "We got in a car and drove eastern Arkansas, eating our way through it. We stopped in Lake Village and had hand made pasta, we stopped in Marianna and ate Jones' barbecue, we sat with George Eldridge and talks about how he cooks steaks at Doe's, we talked about his tamales. ..."

"We're going to have George's tamales in Delta Farms," Gold cut in.

"We will have Doe's tamales at Saracen," Saffa confirmed. "The Delta tamale is an integral part of Arkansas food, you can't just drop a New Orleans menu in or drop a Memphis menu in. Our culture and our cuisine is unique and there was no better way to do it than to spend a few days just driving around, eating Arkansas, to understand it.

"You take great chefs, but they don't know Arkansas, you show them Arkansas and then they get it," he continued. "Then you take guys like Todd, they know Arkansas better than almost anyone. You put those together and you will see Arkansas through and through in our menu."