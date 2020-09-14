Fort Smith alters proposed renaming policy

FORT SMITH -- A revised version of a policy to name buildings and facilities in Fort Smith includes a new section on renaming streets.

However, the proposed policy, which was discussed at the Sept. 8 Board of Directors study session, strongly discourages it.

"Efforts to change the name of a street should be subject to the most critical examination due to factors related to commerce, public safety response, cost to the public for implementing the name change, and other economic implications or hardships to property owners along the street that might be associated with changing address designations," the revised, proposed policy states.

The issue comes at a time when a renewed cry for racial justice has come out for cities, school districts and universities across the country to change anything named after Confederate soldiers.

In Fort Smith, the state's second largest city, discussion has centered most recently on Albert Pike, a Confederate general. On Aug. 24, the Fort Smith School Board unanimously approved a resolution expressing its intent to adopt a new name for Albert Pike Elementary School for the 2021-22 school year. In an email to the city board sent on Aug. 25, Fort Smith City Administrator Carl Geffken wrote that a revised renaming policy should be approved before considering changing the name of Albert Pike Avenue in the city.

Ward 2 City Director Andre' Good has said he has gotten emails, messages and texts from his constituents about renaming Albert Pike Avenue.

The Fort Smith Board of Directors is scheduled to consider the revised, proposed naming policy on Oct. 6.

The proposal states that petitions or requests pertaining to changing a street's name will be forwarded to the city administrator. The city administrator will then forward the requests to the engineering and streets departments to analyze the number of properties, parcels, structures and addresses that would be affected by changing the street name; the number of intersections along the street that would require replacement of street signage; and the estimated cost of materials and labor to make and install new signs to reflect the name change. The departments would also identify any issues regarding a changed street name in the 911 address database.

With all of the relevant information, the city administrator will forward the request to the Board of Directors as well as a recommendation as to whether it should be approved, the proposal states. The board will then make a decision concerning the recommendation, according to the revised policy.

"If the board determines the name change should move forward, such decision shall be publicized in a local newspaper for at least a two-week period and citizen comments shall be requested," the policy states. "The board shall consider all public comments received. At any time following the two-week public notice period and after considering all public comments received, the board may finalize the decision regarding renaming the street."

At the study session, Fort Smith Mayor George McGill asked Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman if the city had looked at any other policies like it.

"I know in the Arkansas legislature, they have a policy on naming state facilities after individuals, and it's very thorough," McGill said.

Dingman responded by saying he did not look at the state's naming policy or anything that any other city might have, instead he started with the existing policy the city adopted in 2002. However, he said looking at the state policy was a good suggestion.

At-Large Position 6 Director Kevin Settle asked Dingman if two weeks, as stated throughout the policy, was long enough for public notice before requesting that this be extended to four weeks so that residents would have more time to provide their input. He also asked that public meetings specifically with parties that would be affected, such as business and property owners, be held at the outset of potential name changes.

Regarding the renaming streets section, Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton asked that specificity be added to make it clear that petitions or requests pertaining to changing a street's name would come from Fort Smith residents or the Board of Directors.

"I don't think we should have any less power than the citizens acting as a body to initiate something, and while it doesn't say we can't, I don't want any uncertainty," Morton said.