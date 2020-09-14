Four Egyptian police officers detained in jail death

CAIRO — Egyptian prosecutors ordered four policemen detained pending an investigation into the death of a young man in detention, two judicial officials said Sunday.

Prosecutors also ordered the release of another officer on bail of $310 in the case that touched off a rare burst of street protests last week, the officials said.

The 26-year-old man was arrested this month after clashes stemming from a financial dispute in Cairo’s Moneib district, the Interior Ministry said.

The man was pronounced dead of heart failure at a hospital a day after his arrest, according to the ministry that oversees police. Residents said the young man, identified by the nickname Islam el-Australy, clashed with police after they tried to dismantle his street stall.

The family of the man has accused the police of killing him, according to prosecutors who ordered forensic experts to determine the cause of death after they found abrasions on his body.