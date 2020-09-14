HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after three weeks

North Little Rock linebacker Davian Vayson (right) strips the ball away from Fayetteville quarterback Bladen Fike during Friday night’s game at North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

We’re three weeks into the regular season.

Some games continue to be canceled each week due to the virus, but overall the experiment (playing this 2020 season as scheduled) is working for now.

Bryant had last Friday off but remains atop our poll.

Right on the heels of the Hornets, though, is North Little Rock, which posted a 35-17 victory over Fayetteville.

At No. 3 is Bentonville, which made Arkansas look good with a 21-17 victory over Kansas City Rockhurst.

Also making Arkansas look good was Pulaski Academy, a 37-29 winner over Ravenwood in Tennessee. PA is No. 4.

Here are the updated rankings:

OVERALL

Bryant North Little Rock Bentonville Pulaski Academy Greenwood Cabot Bentonville West Little Rock Parkview Shiloh Christian Benton

CLASS 7A

Bryant North Little Rock Bentonville Cabot Bentonville West

CLASS 6A

Greenwood Little Rock Parkview Benton Lake Hamilton Van Buren

CLASS 5A

Pulaski Academy Wynne Little Rock Christian Texarkana Magnolia

CLASS 4A

Shiloh Christian Joe T. Robinson Arkadelphia Nashville Crossett

CLASS 3A

Harding Academy Prescott Hoxie Newport Booneville

CLASS 2A