HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rex Nelson's rankings after three weeks

North Little Rock linebacker Davian Vayson (right) strips the ball away from Fayetteville quarterback Bladen Fike during Friday night’s game at North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)
We’re three weeks into the regular season.
Some games continue to be canceled each week due to the virus, but overall the experiment (playing this 2020 season as scheduled) is working for now.
Bryant had last Friday off but remains atop our poll.
Right on the heels of the Hornets, though, is North Little Rock, which posted a 35-17 victory over Fayetteville.
At No. 3 is Bentonville, which made Arkansas look good with a 21-17 victory over Kansas City Rockhurst.
Also making Arkansas look good was Pulaski Academy, a 37-29 winner over Ravenwood in Tennessee. PA is No. 4.
Here are the updated rankings:
OVERALL
- Bryant
- North Little Rock
- Bentonville
- Pulaski Academy
- Greenwood
- Cabot
- Bentonville West
- Little Rock Parkview
- Shiloh Christian
- Benton
CLASS 7A
- Bryant
- North Little Rock
- Bentonville
- Cabot
- Bentonville West
CLASS 6A
- Greenwood
- Little Rock Parkview
- Benton
- Lake Hamilton
- Van Buren
CLASS 5A
- Pulaski Academy
- Wynne
- Little Rock Christian
- Texarkana
- Magnolia
CLASS 4A
- Shiloh Christian
- Joe T. Robinson
- Arkadelphia
- Nashville
- Crossett
CLASS 3A
- Harding Academy
- Prescott
- Hoxie
- Newport
- Booneville
CLASS 2A
- Fordyce
- Gurdon
- Junction City
- Des Arc
- Poyen
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.