Hill, Elliott locked in tight race, says poll of likely voters

U.S. Rep. French Hill and state Sen. Joyce Elliott are shown in these file photos.

Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District is up for grabs, with Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill slightly ahead of state Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, according to a poll released Sunday.

Among 698 likely voters in Central Arkansas, the Little Rock incumbent led 47.5% to 46%.

The Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College survey, conducted between Sept. 4 and Wednesday, had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.

Elliott is polling stronger at this stage of the race than Hill's last Democratic challenger, who trailed 49.5% to 40.5% in a September 2018 Talk Business survey.

Hill went on to defeat then-state Rep. Clarke Tucker of Little Rock 52.1% to 45.8%, with Libertarian Joe Swafford capturing 2%.

In a written statement Sunday, Hill campaign chairwoman Judith Goodson expressed confidence.

"Our campaign is on the path to victory and is executing its plan to ensure French Hill is re-elected. Congressman Hill has an immovable base of support in AR2, and that support will only grow over the coming weeks as voters find out what Joyce Elliott really stands for -- higher taxes and a radical leftist agenda," she said.

[RELATED » Full coverage of elections in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/elections/]

The Democratic challenger called the results a "statistical tie," noting that Hill's lead was within the margin of error.

"This unprecedented show of support makes it clear that Arkansans want to fire French Hill for putting Wall Street and special interests before our interests here. We have a lot more work to do, but I promise to keep using what I learned in the classroom and in the legislature to bring people together," Elliott said in a written statement.

In an interview, Talk Business & Politics Editor-in-Chief Roby Brock portrayed the poll as a moment in time.

"I don't expect this is where the race finishes. There's way too much time," he said. "With the messaging and the money that's going to be deployed in this congressional race, I suspect we'll see some numbers move."

The polling showed a sizable gender gap, with men favoring Hill 57.5% to 39%, and women backing Elliott 52.5% to 38.5%.

Hill led in Van Buren, Conway, Perry, Faulkner, White and Saline counties -- 61.5% to 34%.

Elliott led in Pulaski County, the district's largest, 56.5% to 35%, with 8.5% undecided.

"To me, it looks like gender and geography are working in Joyce Elliott's favor to make this a competitive race," Brock said. "Quite frankly, I was a little surprised to see the results that we saw here."

Typically, Republican congressional candidates lose Pulaski County, even when facing weak opponents.

They've claimed the seat anyway, five straight times, by winning big in the rest of the district. Normally, Republicans receive more than two-thirds of the vote outside Pulaski County.

Elliott fared well in the poll because she's "not getting creamed in Faulkner and Saline counties like a traditional Democratic candidate has in these congressional races," Brock said.

The survey showed Hill ahead 59% to 39% in Faulkner County and 56% to 37.5% in Saline County.

Districtwide, likely voters were more likely to back Hill than President Donald Trump.

The poll showed Democrat Joe Biden leading Trump in the district, 48.5% to 45%. Four years ago, the Republican beat Democrat Hillary Clinton there by 10.7 percentage points -- 52.4% to 41.7%.

Jay Barth, a professor emeritus at Hendrix College and a Democratic National Convention delegate, helped craft the survey.

If Trump fares well on Election Day, then down-ballot Republicans are likely to benefit, he said. If Trump does poorly, then it will undermine the rest of the Republican ticket, he predicted.

"I think all pathways lead to President Trump when it comes to explaining the dynamics of American politics," he said.

Hill and Tucker, combined, spent more than $5.6 million on the 2018 race, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

[RELATED » Full coverage of elections in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/elections/]

This year's race is also likely to be costly, Barth predicted.

Between now and November, "there's going to be a lot of money and attention paid to this race," he said.

Vic Snyder, who served from 1997 to 2011, was the last Democrat to represent the 2nd District. The party has been trying ever since to reclaim the seat.

"If there were going to be an Arkansas U.S. House seat that will be competitive for the foreseeable future, it's that one," said University of Arkansas political science professor Janine Parry.

If the Democratic Party wins big on Election Day, then a strong challenger could pull off an upset in Central Arkansas, she said.

"It's the candidate, the district, the timing," she said. "Those three streams could converge to deliver the Democrats the kind of victory they haven't seen in a long time."