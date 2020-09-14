Happy Birthday (Sept. 14): You're not stuck in one way of claiming the life you want. You go boldly into this new era, making fresh connections, adjusting your views and retrofitting the old plans to create a future. With loved ones, you refuse to coast on your past successes and will have fun working on your relationships.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You have a fear to overcome, and overcome it you will — first in tiny steps, and then in one big leap. You'll work your way to a course of action of which you can later be proud.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You're looking forward to an event and, at the same time, dreading it. If it weren't so, it wouldn't be worth committing to. You're better for having such milestone markers in your life. Embrace the awful excitement.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Emotional growth doesn't always go with physical growth. While you can see when a person is physically grown, you have to test for emotional growth, which you do in small ways when you're getting to know a person.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Tantrums are the communication style of a person who feels powerless. No one who feels powerful has the need for big displays of rage. Your compassion and patience will be called on.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Unfortunately, the busywork does matter; it matters quite a bit. Smooth dealings will be the result of details that are well aligned with the procedures and expectations of all involved parties.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It is not wrong to seek status, but it is also excellent to recognize the unsustainability of the goal. High-status stations run on cycles and obey laws of relativity.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You care about someone and every time you do that, the one you care about gains a little bit of power over you. A key bit of your life is in this person's hands. It's scary but part of being fully alive.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Everyone is dealing with the same threats, doubts and anxieties. It doesn't make your own worries any less significant, but it does make you feel a sense of belonging and an impetus to help the others.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The world of fiction provides what reality cannot. Escapism isn't necessarily a vice. It helps you get perspective, as well as lifting some of your perceived limits.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Ego loss hurts, but it is worth it today as a reduced ego allows for entering into the spirit of another and returning to your own lens with a different and deeper understanding of the world.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): When you were small, you got angry and exploded. Also, when you were bigger. But robust self-assertion is now an option to you, not a knee-jerk reaction and that right there is a mark of emotional growth.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take no shortcuts. There will be something deeply satisfying, not to mention necessary, about going through all of the motions. Amid the details, you will find answers.

TRINE OF RADICAL ACCEPTANCE

The symbol of the yin and yang is a swirl of light and darkness in equal parts. What completes the picture is a dot of darkness in the light and a drop of light in the darkness, symbolizing the balance and duality that keeps the wheel of the world turning. The position of the sun to Pluto recalls the power of radical acceptance of all that is.

Q: This might sound pathetic, but I have spent the last 20 years chasing a dream of being big in the entertainment business. I am now 50 years old with practically nothing to show for it. I bought a house when I sold one script, and then refinanced it and used the money to finance a movie that bombed. I lost all of my money and am now stuck with a huge mortgage that I work two jobs to afford. I can't help but wonder what all this struggle has been for. How long should a Gemini keep chasing a dream?

If my inkling is right, what you have to show for your struggle is not "practically nothing," as you have suggested, but a treasure trove of experience in need of documentation. Gemini, the sign of communication, loves to tell a story. I suggest that you take it one step further and write your memoir. Don't write because you want it to be made into a movie. Write to remind yourself where you've been and who you are. Write because it will show you a heart that is yours to take or lose. Write because it will help you choose "take."

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Five-time Grammy Award-winning soul singer Amy Winehouse will be remembered, celebrated and grieved today, the day of her solar return. Winehouse was born when the sun was in earthy Virgo. Venus and Mars were in Leo, the sign of the entertainer. Winehouse, whose songs resonated with millions, said of her ambitions, "I want people to hear my voice and just forget their troubles for five minutes."