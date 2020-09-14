Police: Woman shot in chest drives to Little Rock grocery store for aid

A Little Rock woman was in serious condition Monday after being shot on South Rodney Parham Road shortly after midnight, police said.

Officers responding to a shots-fired call Monday found Jazaria Cranford, 20, of Little Rock lying at the checkout counter at the Kroger, 8415 W. Markham St., suffering from a gunshot wound in her upper chest, according to a Little Rock police report.

Cranford and two others were leaving the Valero station at 12th Street and South Rodney Parham Road in a 2006 Hyundai, heading toward the Briarwood Apartments, 801 S. Rodney Parham, and were passing beneath the Interstate 630 bridge when, they told police, a medium-sized black SUV pulled behind them and one of the occupants began shooting at them, the report states.

Police said one of the bullets struck Cranford, who drove to the store and asked employees for help.

Officers and medics treated her at the scene and transported her to UAMS Medical Center, where she was in serious condition Monday morning, a UAMS spokeswoman said.

Police reportedly found shell casings in the 800 block of South Rodney Parham. No suspects had been identified at the time of the report.