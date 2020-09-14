Police: Sherwood man shot outside Little Rock McDonald's

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Sherwood man suffered a gunshot wound outside the McDonald’s at 8011 Geyer Springs Road at approximately 3:30 Monday morning, police said.

Justin Freeman, 19, told police in an interview at Little Rock Children's Hospital that he had been shot in the back by an unknown person in an older model sedan while he walking away from the restaurant.

He told the police he was alone. However, his brother and two friends told police they were with him at the time and one of the friends drove him to the hospital.

Little Rock police said the shooting is still under investigation. Freeman’s condition was unknown Monday afternoon.