Siloam Springs police seek robbery suspect

Siloam Springs police are seeking information concerning the armed robbery of a convenience store.

A man entered the Station 3 gas station at Mount Olive Street and Cheri Whitlock Drive, according to a press release from the Siloam Springs Police Department. He showed a gun and demanded money from the clerk, according to the press release.

The man took a small amount of cash and cigarettes then fled the store, according to the press release.

The man is described as 5 foot, 9 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds, according to the release. He was dressed in black pants, a dark gray jack while wearing a black ski mask and carrying a dark colored backpack.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspect can contact police at (479) 524-4118 or via email at tips@siloamsprings.com.