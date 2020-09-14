State reports 408 positive covid tests

In this file photo Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at the Arkansas Rural Economic Development Conference at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 408 new positive tests for coronavirus on Monday, while the number of active cases in the state shrank.

The large majority of the new cases uncovered over the last 24 hours -- 399 results -- came from lab-confirmed tests, according to the Health Department, while only nine were considered “probable” cases that were reported from less-reliable antigen tests.

Active cases -- both confirmed and probable -- fell at the same time, the result of 11 additional deaths from the virus and 538 new recoveries. The Health Department reported 6,030 active cases in the state on Monday.

Total cases counted since the start of the pandemic rose to 70,627.

Monday’s numbers were reported online by the Health Department.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who has for several months announced weekday case totals at daily press conferences, announced last Thursday that he would switch to holding weekly press conferences beginning this week.

The governor still weighed in on the day's numbers, writing on Twitter, "This is the 3rd day of decreasing new cases. Our testing continues to be high, and this is good news. Thanks to everyone for working hard to protect others."

