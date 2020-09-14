Super Quiz: 4-Letter Science Words

One of the planets.
A gas used in electric lamps.
Polluted air that is a mixture of smoke and fog.
A gray metal used in the making of pipes.
The central portion of Earth.
It turns red litmus paper blue.
Sodium chloride.
It equals force times distance.
This soft powder is No. 1 on Mohs scale of mineral hardness.
ANSWERS
Mars
Neon
Smog
Lead
Core
Base
Salt
Work
Talc
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.