TOP SIX: Week's most expensive homes sold in Little Rock + how much they cost

Pictured below are the six most expensive houses sold in Little Rock during the week of Aug. 10-14, 2020. “Sold” refers to the date on which the real estate deed was recorded by the Pulaski County circuit clerk, irrespective of the actual sale date.

5022 Country Club Blvd. — Owned by Ruth McDonough, this house was sold to Jennifer N. and Stephen E. Sperry for $835,000.

11812 Fairway Drive — Owned by Amy A. and Lance K. Burns, this house was sold to Leann M. and Vincent M. Ward and the Vincent M. Ward and Leann M. Ward Revocable Trust for $721,000.

520 N. Cedar St. — Owned by Donna M. Thomas and Mary E. Thomas, this house was sold to William S. Sosebee for $600,000.

28 Inverness Circle — Owned by Teri and Cade Cox, this house was sold to Kelly Hair and Brooks Coleman for $500,000.

11 River Oaks Circle — Owned by Nancy and Stephen Rousseau and the Stephen and Nancy Rousseau Joint Revocable Trust, this house was sold to Richard S. Strabala for $460,000.