Walmart to test drones in Northwest Arkansas

by Serenah McKay | Today at 10:06 a.m.
Walmart Inc., which recently said it is testing drone delivery in North Carolina, will start another pilot program in Northwest Arkansas early next year.

The retailer said Monday it will work with drone delivery firm Zipline to deliver select health and wellness products from a Walmart store near its Bentonville headquarters. The service could potentially expand to include general merchandise, the company said.

Tom Ward, Walmart’s senior vice president of customer product, said in a news release that Zipline’s drones use “really cool” proprietary technology that allows for on-demand deliveries in less than an hour. It also eliminates carbon emissions, Ward said, which fits with Walmart’s sustainability goals.

If the trial operation is successful, Ward said, Walmart will look to expand it to other areas.

