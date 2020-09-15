$150,000 for North Little Rock exhibit approved

FILE - Dylan Curtis, left, and his co-worker John Sherrill, with Little Rock Awning untangle flags after installing a canopy at North Little Rock city hall on Main Street in that city, on Feb. 26, 2020. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

North Little Rock City Council members Monday unanimously approved a resolution to provide funds for a permanent exhibit at Heritage Center.

The resolution appropriates $150,000 to go toward the exhibit that will document the city's historical culture, with the intent of providing an additional $150,000 in the 2021 budget. The funds will come from the city's general fund.

Mayor Joe Smith told the City Council that the North Little Rock History Commission has worked several years to upgrade the museum, and he challenged the organization to come up with a plan for the facility and ways to raise money. When the organization came up with a $50,000 grant, Smith decided it was time for the city to assist.

Council Member Beth White said she was at first skeptical about the resolution because of the amount, but she was won over once she learned the exhibit would represent all of North Little Rock and not just the Argenta area.

Sandra Smith, director of History Commission, said the exhibit will include a large model cypress tree that will have panels inside of it that detail the city's early years, when much of the area was swampland.

The exhibit also will showcase American Indian artifacts and will detail the Trail of Tears and the role the city played.

A large model train will represent the city's history with the railroad. Sandra Smith said the train will be interactive.

Three additional sections will detail the history of businesses, schools and a building that was created to be a fire station. Two of the exhibits will probably be changed from time to time to highlight different schools and businesses.

There also will be a map of the city, and below the map will be Legos where children can build their neighborhood.

Suzanne Jackson, chairman of the North Little Rock History Commission and president of Friends of North Little Rock History, said the commission received a grant in 2017 that allowed the organization to hire an interpretive planner who spent a year working on how to present the city's history in a permanent way.

Historian Cary Bradburn also was involved with developing ideas for the exhibit, and Dennis Oxley, owner of Oxley Art Graphic Design, helped bring the concept to life by creating detailed blueprints for the permanent exhibit.

Council Member Debi Ross said the museum's upgrade will be a good thing for downtown North Little Rock.

"In Argenta, we have the nightlife, but we don't have a lot to do during the daytime," she said. "This is a much-needed addition to Argenta."