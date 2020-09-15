ASU, UCA postpone Saturday game

Kansas State tight end Briley Moore (0) catches a pass in the end zone to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas State in Manhattan, Kan., on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Pursuing Moore are Red Wolves wide receiver Roshauud Paul (1) and defensive back Antonio Fletcher (14). (AP / Charlie Riedel )

Arkansas State University and University of Central Arkansas' matchup originally set for Saturday, Sept. 19, has been postponed until Oct. 10 due to ASU's "inability to field a safe number of players among the depleted position group," according to a press release Tuesday.

This announcement comes after Arkansas State was missing 13 players -- including nine starters -- from Saturday's game against Kansas State for unknown reasons, as ASU intends to keep its covid results in-house.

“We are obviously disappointed for the student-athletes participating from both schools, as well as both coaching staffs and fan bases,” ASU athletic director Terry Mohajir said. “We are excited that we’ve rescheduled this game to be played at Centennial Bank Stadium on Oct. 10 ... While no one wanted this outcome, the health and safety of our student-athletes will always come first. We will remain diligent in our health and safety protocols, and we look forward to resuming our 2020 schedule next week against Tulsa.”

Arkansas State is now set to host its home opener against Tulsa on Sept. 26.