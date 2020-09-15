Class-action status in landlord's lawsuit gets judge's approval

FILE - This March 16, 2015 photo shows a "now leasing" sign outside an apartment complex near Millville, N.J. (Photo/Mel Evans) ( The Associated Press )

A Little Rock landlord who contends the city's rental inspection code requires searches that violate the constitutional rights of landlords and tenants alike was given the go-ahead Monday to pursue his federal lawsuit as a class-action case with him representing more than 1,000 property owners.

Robert Moore, who owns rental properties across the city, previously determined through a check of city records that 1,138 landlords were subjected to searches or requests for searches as a result of the code between Nov. 3, 2014, and Dec. 31, 2017, when the lawsuit was filed.

Little Rock attorney Chris Corbitt, who represents Moore and the class of plaintiffs, said Monday that after he finds out how many other landlords have been affected by the city code since the lawsuit was filed, the number of class members may increase.

The case started out in Pulaski County Circuit Court but the city transferred it last year to federal court, where U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr. said in an order filed Monday afternoon that he will allow it to proceed as a class-action.

He noted that it alleges claims that are common to all class members, and, "Resolving the issues on a class-wide basis will be more efficient and cost-effective than litigating the issues as to each of the hundreds of owners or agents of rental housing units."

Moody earlier denied the city's motion to dismiss the case.

"It's a big deal for some landlords," Corbitt said Monday, referring to the class-action order.

Moody's order says that the rental inspection code applies to all rental housing units in Little Rock, including houses, apartments, manufactured homes and mobile homes. He noted that under the code, it is unlawful for an owner to rent any housing unit without a certificate of compliance for that unit.

The lawsuit alleges that to obtain a certificate of compliance, a property owner must pay for a business license and preemptively agree to unlawful searches. It alleges the city has an established custom of coercing unlawful searches through threat of loss of property, privacy or liberty.

Claims common to the class, Moody said, involve the constitutionality of the rental inspection code, including potential violations of procedural and substantive due process, unlawful searches, excessive fines and equal protection violations. The judge noted the plaintiffs also raise claims under the Arkansas Civil Rights Act including retaliation, interference, coercion and intimidation.

Corbitt said Monday that while all rental units in the city are required under the code to obtain a certificate before they can be rented to the next tenant, it isn't practical for the city to enforce those provisions citywide because there simply aren't enough code inspectors. He said it consequently "doesn't get done" unless the city decides to enforce it selectively.

"I guarantee you not one apartment in Chenal has been inspected" pursuant to the ordinance, Corbitt said. "It's arbitrary enforcement."

He said the code also has a provision that applies the code to whoever is "in possession" of the rental unit, which requires tenants to give way to any inspector who comes knocking, without a finding of probable cause by a judge that something is wrong inside the home.

Moore wants the code to be declared unconstitutional and invalid, and wants all evidence obtained during illegal searches to be suppressed. The suit also seeks a refund of fines and fees levied as a result of the inspections, compensatory and punitive damages, and payment of attorneys' fees.

Corbitt says Moore has always taken good care of his rental properties but has been subjected to random inspections without warning. While agreeing that landlords should be required to maintain rental property that is safe for tenants, Corbitt said tenants can use other means to seek relief for maintenance and security concerns.

He said a criminal citation was issued to Moore for refusing to allow an inspection in 2016, and although the citation was later dismissed, inspectors later retaliated against Moore for complaining about them, by "focusing a laser on him."

Two of Moore's 11 properties were searched after tenants let inspectors in, requiring Moore to make several unnecessary, costly repairs, Corbitt said.