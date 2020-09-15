Fire crews face shifting winds, heavy smoke

President Donald Trump joins officials, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom (left), at an airport near Sacramento for a Monday briefing about California wildfires. (The New York Times/Doug Mills)

Firefighting teams across the West Coast battled shifting winds and drier weather Monday, sparking new fire fronts that threatened to make kindling out of forests as states struggled to tame flames that have burned more than 5 million acres, destroyed scores of homes and left at least 35 people dead and dozens missing.

Wildfires this season have forced hundreds of thousands of people out of their homes and turned forests, fields and communities into blasted landscapes, covered by hazardous smoke and falling ash. By Monday afternoon, haze had spread across much of the country and could be seen over New York and Washington, D.C.

Heavy smoke kept some firefighting aircraft grounded as fire pushed into new areas, prompting fresh evacuations in Idaho, Oregon and California. The U.S. Postal Service announced that it is temporarily shuttering post offices in the three states because of the fires and high-speed winds.

Amid a summer of record heat and dry winds, leaders have raced for weeks to contain one spiraling fire after another, straining their emergency services and prompting them to plead for help from other states and the federal government.

President Donald Trump on Monday visited McClellan Park, Calif., near Sacramento, where a now largely contained fire recently burned more than 363,000 acres.

In a briefing with state officials, Trump sought to downplay the effects of climate change and blamed the historic fires on poor forest management. The Republican president also met with Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“When trees fall down, after a short period of time, about 18 months, they become really dry. They become really like a matchstick … and they just explode,” Trump told reporters as he arrived.

“Also leaves, if you have years of leaves, dried leaves on the ground, it just sets it up. It’s really a fuel for a fire. So they have to do something about it.”

In a roundtable briefing, Newsom told the president that forest management is unquestionably a piece of the problem, but he noted that 57% of the forests in California are on federally controlled land.

The visit brought into sharp relief the differences between the two on climate change and covid-19. The governor, who wore a mask, says the fires are a direct result of a “climate damn emergency” and vowed to accelerate efforts to develop green energy in California. The president, who did not wear a mask during his visit, has pursued policies that encourage the use of fossil fuels.

“The hots are getting hotter. The drys are getting drier,” Newsom told Trump, noting the state is experiencing grass and brush fires in addition to forest fires. “Something has happened to the plumbing of the world. … We submit the science is in, and observed evidence is self-evident that climate change is real. … Please respect the difference of opinion out here as it relates to this fundamental issue of climate change.”

The president replied, “Absolutely.”

HELP FOR OREGON

In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown said the state was getting firefighting help from as far away as North Dakota and Michigan. She expressed gratitude, saying the state can use all the help it can get.

“Without question, our state has been pushed to its limits,” Brown said.

Andrew Phelps, director of the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, said the state’s confirmed death toll was at 10 on Monday, with 22 people reported missing.

Doug Grafe, chief of fire protection at the Oregon Department of Forestry, said crews had made progress containing the state’s fires over the past few days. But he said rains anticipated Monday weren’t materializing, and winds threatened to exacerbate fire conditions in some areas. Grafe said the rains that may now come Wednesday or Thursday could also include lightning and the prospect of new fires starting.

Air quality in the Pacific Northwest is among the worst in the world. Portland, Ore., and Seattle claimed the top spots for worst air quality and pollution among major cities around the globe. In Multnomah County, Ore., officials tweeted a dire warning: “NO ONE should be outside.”

In southwestern Washington and northwestern Oregon, smoke advisories warn that visibility is less than a mile. Officials warned of hazardous driving conditions and cautioned those with respiratory illnesses to stay inside to avoid inhaling smoke.

Conditions in Portland and Salem, Ore., were listed as “hazardous,” according to state environmental officials. In Seattle, the air quality index showed “very unhealthy.” Conditions in Sacramento were listed as “unhealthy.”

Air quality alerts were in effect for parts of Northern and Central California. They are expected to remain in place “until the fires are extinguished,” according to the National Weather Service.

‘STILL ON FIRE’

Most of what has burned in the West has been in remote forests, but in Oregon, entire communities along Interstate 5, the main north-south highway along the West Coast, have been razed.

“We haven’t had anything ever this close,” said Margot Cooper, who for the past three decades has lived in Scio, Ore., a farming and logging town southeast of the state capital, Salem. “It’s the first time it’s literally in our backyard.”

Last week, a 13-year-old boy was killed in a nearby canyon, apparently as he attempted to drive his grandmother to safety.

In nearby Gates, Ore., refugees from the fires were exhausted after five days of living in dingy motels or cars, eating donated pizzas for dinner and, all the while, not knowing whether their homes had burned down.

Police cruisers blocked traffic along a highway heading into the mountains east of Salem, where the 188,000-acre Beachie Creek fire was still burning out of control. Some families were able to pass through. Other convoys of pickups threaded their way onto side roads and skimmed the edges of farm fields in search of alternate routes. Some were seeking needed medications, others lost pets and signs of break-ins.

“Everything’s still on fire,” said Mike Alexander, 29, who has been coming and going since the night of Sept. 7, when the wildfire surged up the hillside behind his home.

Some evacuation warnings eased Sunday in areas just south of Portland. But many towns remained unreachable. Law enforcement officials set up a hotline Sunday for people in the incinerated lakeside resort towns of Detroit and neighboring Idanha to have deputies check on their homes.

For days, fire crews in Aumsville, a little town outside Salem that was untouched by the fire, have been heading into the mountains to help other firefighters try to get a handle on the Beachie Creek fire. Firefighters have been running on adrenaline, sleeping in a donated trailer that was dropped in their parking lot, then heading back up into the fire.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-XFl7EnsREE]

Information for this article was contributed by staff members of The New York Times; by Paulina Firozi and Andrew Freedman of The Washington Post; and by Sophia Bollag, Hannah Wiley and Lara Korte of The Sacramento Bee.

