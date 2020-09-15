Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
PREP GOLF

Fayetteville finishes third in Bulldog Invitational

by Rick Fires | Today at 8:06 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Fayetteville High School golfer Connor Goens watches his tee shot on the sixth hole Monday, September 14, 2020, during the Fayetteville High School Bulldog Open Golf Tournament at Fayetteville Country Club in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/David Gottschalk)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville still has plenty of work to do before the Bulldogs are ready for postseason play.

That was the assessment of Fayetteville golf coach Scott Williams Monday following 18 holes in the Bulldog Invitational at the Fayetteville County Club. Little Rock Catholic (307) won the eight-team tournament followed by Conway (312) in second place and Fayetteville (313) in third.

"We didn't have our best day," Williams said. "In fact, I know we didn't."

Most of the boys and girls teams who participated in the Fayetteville Bulldog Invitational Monday were from the 7A-Central Conference. That is by design so Williams could get an opportunity to see how the Bulldogs would hold up against teams they'll see in the Class 7A state tournament. Fayetteville and Fort Smith Southside represented the 7A-West while Mountain Home represented the 6A-West Conference.

"We never get to play those guys in the Central (Conference) like we do in football, basketball, and things like that," Williams said. "I put this tournament together to host teams I feel like we needed to see. So, we get them up here and get a look at them."

State tournament for the girls will be held at Bryant on the last week of September. Elizabeth Atchley was second-best overall Monday for the Lady Bulldogs, who won the girls division after shooting 237.

[GALLERY: Fayetteville High School Bulldog Open Golf Tournament » arkansasonline.com/915golf/]

"Elizabeth shot a 77 and that is excellent for her," Williams said.

The boys state tournament will be the first week of October at Shadow Valley in Bentonville.

I was talking with coach (Brian) Loeb from Little Rock Catholic and I think we all have the idea there's four or five teams that could win state for the boys. Bentonville should be the favorite because they're the defending champs and they return everybody."

Freshman Connor Goens shot a 77 on the par-70 course to tie teammate Zack Knight for low score for Fayetteville.

"I hit really good irons and didn't make a lot of putts, but I made a few," said Goens, who was listed as the No. 5 golfer for Fayetteville on Monday. "Everything fell together and I felt pretty good, overall, about how I played."

Andrew Payne was the boys medalist for Little Rock Catholic, the tournament winner. Catholic coach Brian Loeb said his team will use Monday's win as a primer for the state tournament in Bentonville.

"Our guys were focused and had a good time," Loeb said. "I appreciate coach Williams for having us out here because it gives us some experience playing against teams from the West. It's a great benefit."

More News

At Fayetteville Country Club

BOYS

LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC (307)

Andrew Payne 69

Sam Stansberry 77

Peyton Robinson 78

Jackson Gilbert 83

CONWAY (312)

JP McCarron 73

Vinta Yang 78

Easton McFadden 80

Matthew Stephens 81

FAYETTEVILLE (313)

Connor Goens 77

Zach Knight 77

Zach Gardner 79

Matt Gardner 80

BRYANT (315)

Logan McDonald 73

Andrew Gaspard 76

Daniel Taylor 79

Alan Skelly 87

NORTH LITTLE ROCK (320)

Seth Swain 78

Liam Hogan 79

Clayton Jolly 81

Scott Jolly 82

CABOT (321)

Easton Denney 71

Jacob Knowlton 81

Austin King 82

Hank Weaver 87

FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE (348)

Landon Gregory 71

Dalton Smith 83

Thomas Bray 97

Espen Baldago 97

MOUNTAIN HOME (357)

Rip Fowler 79

Gaige Chaney 91

Weston Hoover 91

Will Beckham 96

GIRLS

FAYETTEVILLE (237)

Elizabeth Atchley 77

Elizabeth Lim 78

Anna Rechtin 82

CABOT (255)

Emerson Doyle 79

Blyss Miller 88

Holly Heslip 88

MOUNTAIN HOME (272)

Lauren Loving 87

Reagan Webb 92

Haley Czeschin 93

CONWAY (273)

Samantha Stiener 81

Brooklyn Worley 91

Claire Lambert 101

BRYANT (313)

Caitlyn LaCerra 79

Taylor Moore 114

Haylie Horn 120

MOUNT ST. MARY (317)

Isabel Chaidez 74

Kennedy Griffen 118

Bella Finley 125

NORTH LITTLE ROCK (318)

Reagan Hodson 98

Marisol Sela 100

Emma Chism 120

FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE (342)

Haley Cline 102

Lela Kamolsiri 118

Isabella Vann 122

Rick Fires can be reached at rfires@nwadg.com or on Twitter @NWARick.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT