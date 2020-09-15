Fayetteville finishes third in Bulldog Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville still has plenty of work to do before the Bulldogs are ready for postseason play.
That was the assessment of Fayetteville golf coach Scott Williams Monday following 18 holes in the Bulldog Invitational at the Fayetteville County Club. Little Rock Catholic (307) won the eight-team tournament followed by Conway (312) in second place and Fayetteville (313) in third.
"We didn't have our best day," Williams said. "In fact, I know we didn't."
Most of the boys and girls teams who participated in the Fayetteville Bulldog Invitational Monday were from the 7A-Central Conference. That is by design so Williams could get an opportunity to see how the Bulldogs would hold up against teams they'll see in the Class 7A state tournament. Fayetteville and Fort Smith Southside represented the 7A-West while Mountain Home represented the 6A-West Conference.
"We never get to play those guys in the Central (Conference) like we do in football, basketball, and things like that," Williams said. "I put this tournament together to host teams I feel like we needed to see. So, we get them up here and get a look at them."
State tournament for the girls will be held at Bryant on the last week of September. Elizabeth Atchley was second-best overall Monday for the Lady Bulldogs, who won the girls division after shooting 237.
"Elizabeth shot a 77 and that is excellent for her," Williams said.
The boys state tournament will be the first week of October at Shadow Valley in Bentonville.
I was talking with coach (Brian) Loeb from Little Rock Catholic and I think we all have the idea there's four or five teams that could win state for the boys. Bentonville should be the favorite because they're the defending champs and they return everybody."
Freshman Connor Goens shot a 77 on the par-70 course to tie teammate Zack Knight for low score for Fayetteville.
"I hit really good irons and didn't make a lot of putts, but I made a few," said Goens, who was listed as the No. 5 golfer for Fayetteville on Monday. "Everything fell together and I felt pretty good, overall, about how I played."
Andrew Payne was the boys medalist for Little Rock Catholic, the tournament winner. Catholic coach Brian Loeb said his team will use Monday's win as a primer for the state tournament in Bentonville.
"Our guys were focused and had a good time," Loeb said. "I appreciate coach Williams for having us out here because it gives us some experience playing against teams from the West. It's a great benefit."
At Fayetteville Country Club
BOYS
LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC (307)
Andrew Payne 69
Sam Stansberry 77
Peyton Robinson 78
Jackson Gilbert 83
CONWAY (312)
JP McCarron 73
Vinta Yang 78
Easton McFadden 80
Matthew Stephens 81
FAYETTEVILLE (313)
Connor Goens 77
Zach Knight 77
Zach Gardner 79
Matt Gardner 80
BRYANT (315)
Logan McDonald 73
Andrew Gaspard 76
Daniel Taylor 79
Alan Skelly 87
NORTH LITTLE ROCK (320)
Seth Swain 78
Liam Hogan 79
Clayton Jolly 81
Scott Jolly 82
CABOT (321)
Easton Denney 71
Jacob Knowlton 81
Austin King 82
Hank Weaver 87
FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE (348)
Landon Gregory 71
Dalton Smith 83
Thomas Bray 97
Espen Baldago 97
MOUNTAIN HOME (357)
Rip Fowler 79
Gaige Chaney 91
Weston Hoover 91
Will Beckham 96
GIRLS
FAYETTEVILLE (237)
Elizabeth Atchley 77
Elizabeth Lim 78
Anna Rechtin 82
CABOT (255)
Emerson Doyle 79
Blyss Miller 88
Holly Heslip 88
MOUNTAIN HOME (272)
Lauren Loving 87
Reagan Webb 92
Haley Czeschin 93
CONWAY (273)
Samantha Stiener 81
Brooklyn Worley 91
Claire Lambert 101
BRYANT (313)
Caitlyn LaCerra 79
Taylor Moore 114
Haylie Horn 120
MOUNT ST. MARY (317)
Isabel Chaidez 74
Kennedy Griffen 118
Bella Finley 125
NORTH LITTLE ROCK (318)
Reagan Hodson 98
Marisol Sela 100
Emma Chism 120
FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE (342)
Haley Cline 102
Lela Kamolsiri 118
Isabella Vann 122
