DEAR READERS: There are some documents, certificates and other valuable items that might be better held in your bank's safe deposit box rather than in a shoe box under the bed or in the closet at home. What are they? Here's what you need to know:

• The title to your car -- you really don't need it until you sell the vehicle or trade it in, and then it can be expensive and time-consuming to replace. Also, marriage licenses, birth and death certificates, diplomas, trust and insurance documents go in a safe deposit box.

• Stock and bond certificates -- most of these are done online nowadays, but you might have some embossed papers that are collectible.

• Social Security card -- this falling into the wrong hands can be an identity-stealing nightmare. Commit your number to memory first.

• Collectibles, personal papers (diaries, old letters, notes, etc.) and family photos

• Jewelry, silverware, stamp and coin collections

DEAR HELOISE: What's the difference between a resume and curriculum vitae?

-- Jennifer W. in Indiana

DEAR READER: The difference is in the details. A resume is a brief summary of your work history and education. A curriculum vitae (CV) delves deeper -- a complete listing of all jobs, work experiences and any works you might have had published (important for entry into graduate school and doctoral programs).

On a CV, you may include your date of birth, nationality, marital status and if you have any children. It is more in-depth and not meant for the general public to see. Whereas, your resume could be posted online.

In the hiring or vetting process, the employer may first ask for a resume, then grant you an interview, then request a curriculum vitae.

CV's work well if you are applying for a scholarship, too.

DEAR READERS: Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa ... all coming up. Start shopping now. Look for deals and bargains online and in stores; deals are out there. Pace yourself, and your wallet will thank you.

DEAR HELOISE: While struggling with the wax paper roll recently (it slips out of the box every time I use it), I suddenly remembered that there is an easy solution for keeping the roll in place, and it's right there on the box. There is a tab at each end of the box that you can push in that holds the roll, preventing it from coming out of the box.

-- Samantha, via email

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com