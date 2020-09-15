Happy birthday: People typically live inside the boundaries of their own comfort, which can be like a cage. This solar return gives you a key to open the doors and experience a larger and more varied world.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your mind will pose questions all day, and this continues into the night. Your dreams have answers, but you'll have to remember them first. Put a pen and paper by your bed to write them down when you first wake up.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): People do tend to feel entitled to what they are used to. It will make you think twice as you are setting things up in a relationship. Openings set the expectation and the tone for everything.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Thinking differently is like moving your body differently. New dances and sports can be learned and so can new thought processes. Work on it piece by piece. Eventually, you'll pull it all together.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The same task can be energizing or draining, depending on your approach. If you do it because you want to (not because you have to) then you'll find a lot of energy inside of it indeed.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Winning isn't everything. In fact, to bring home the top prize today would not even bring good fortune. Better to look for the real benefits of what you're doing, which can't be encompassed in one particular outcome.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Oscar Wilde said, "I can resist anything but temptation." Small temptations are apt to chip away at your powers of self-control. Great temptations are best overcome by being nowhere around them.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You have something in common with the stranger next to you, and if you strike up a conversation, you'll quickly find out what it is. If you don't, you'll still feel an unspoken kinship.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You're in the mood to make a change. The change may be unnecessary, and that's fine. Many of the best things in life are. Keeping things interesting is important, too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Busy people often feel important but busyness does not make someone important. You desire to be there for people who need and count on you more than you desire to be busy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Parts of your life are so good, though you may not think about just how good until you spend some time in someone else's world. Say "yes" to invitations that will give you a chance to get to know how others live.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Your motives are pure. You want the best for your loved ones. There are a couple of ways to go about it now. The long way is the best one. Think it through and you'll see why.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You benefit from breaking drastically from your usual routine. When you are uncertain of your environment, you rely on the thing you are certain about — your purpose.