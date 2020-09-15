Hurricane Sally nears Gulf Coast

A Kiln, Miss., resident fills up his gasoline storage containers Monday in preparation for Hurricane Sally on the Gulf Coast. More photos at arkansasonline.com/915hurricane/. (AP/The Sun Herald/Lukas Flippo)

WAVELAND, Miss. -- Hurricane Sally, one of a record-tying five storms churning simultaneously in the Atlantic, closed in on the Gulf Coast on Monday with rapidly strengthening winds of at least 100 mph and the potential for up to 2 feet of rain that could bring severe flooding.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Paulette knocked down trees and power lines across Bermuda on Monday as it made a rare landfall in the wealthy British territory and strengthened into a Category 2 storm while still over the island. Tropical Storms Rene, Teddy and Vicky, all of them out at sea, are considered unlikely to threaten land this week, if at all.

Sally, however, was on a track to brush by the southeastern tip of Louisiana and then blow ashore late today or early Wednesday near the Mississippi-Alabama state line for what could be a long, slow and ruinous drenching.

Storm-weary Gulf Coast residents rushed to buy bottled water and other supplies ahead of the hurricane, which powered up to a Category 2 in the afternoon, with further strengthening expected.

Jeremy Burke lifted things off the floor in case of flooding in his Bay Books bookstore in the Old Town neighborhood of Bay St. Louis, Miss., a popular weekend getaway from New Orleans, about 60 miles to the west. The streets outside were emptying fast.

"It's turning into a ghost town," he said. "Everybody's biggest fear is the storm surge, and the worst possible scenario being that it just stalls out. That would be a dicey situation for everybody."

Sally has lots of company during what has become one of the busiest hurricane seasons in history -- so busy that forecasters have almost run through the alphabet of names with 2½ months still to go.

For only the second time on record, forecasters said, five tropical cyclones were swirling simultaneously in the Atlantic basin. The last time that happened was in 1971.

Late on Monday afternoon, Sally was about 145 miles southeast of Biloxi, Miss., moving at 6 mph.

The storm's sluggish pace could give it more time to drench the Mississippi Delta with rain and push storm surge ashore.

People in New Orleans watched the storm's track intently. A more easterly course could bring torrential rain and damaging winds to Mississippi. A more westerly track would pose another test for the low-lying city, where heavy rains have to be pumped out through a century-old drainage system.

Even with a push toward the east, New Orleans, which is on Lake Pontchartrain, will be in the storm surge area, said University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy. He said New Orleans "should be very concerned in terms of track."

The National Hurricane Center forecast storm surges of up to 11 feet, including 4 to 6 feet in Lake Pontchartrain and 6 feet in downtown Mobile, Ala.

In coastal Mississippi, water spilled onto roads, lawns and docks well before the storm's arrival. Sally was expected to bring a surge of 10 feet or more. Gov. Tate Reeves said Sally could dump up to 20 inches of rain on the southern part of the state.

In Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey closed beaches and called for evacuations.

PAULETTE HITS BERMUDA

Bermuda government officials said they would not know the full extent of Hurricane Paulette's damage until today given that it would be dark by the time weather conditions improved Monday.

Fewer than 10 hurricanes have made direct landfall on the tiny island in the middle of the Atlantic since the Hurricane Center began tracking such disasters in the 1850s.

"We've managed to make it through a very serious hurricane," said National Security Minister Renee Ming.

Paulette was centered 160 miles north-northeast of Bermuda late Monday afternoon and was heading north-northeast toward open water at 15 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, according to the center.

Ming had urged people to stay indoors and reminded the more than 70,000 who live on the island to protect themselves given the covid-19 pandemic.

Bermuda is a wealthy financial haven featuring mostly stone and concrete construction required to withstand winds of a strong Category 2 storm.

The center said Paulette would become a major hurricane by today after it moves away from the island -- but it was expected to peel harmlessly out into the North Atlantic.

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Stacey Plaisance, Janet McConnaughey, Rebecca Santana, Seth Borenstein, Emily Wagster Pettus, Leah Willingham, Jeff Martin and Dánica Coto of The Associated Press.

Kim Miller and Monty Graham open their truck bed and began loading up sandbags along U.S. 90 in preparation for Tropical Storm Sally, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Gulfport, Miss. (Alyssa Newton/The Sun Herald via AP)

Storm surge floods a parking lot in Pensacola Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Storm-weary Gulf Coast residents rushed to finish last-minute preparations Monday as Hurricane Sally chugged slowly through warm Gulf waters. Forecasters predicted the biggest threat is flooding, with as much as two feet of rain falling in some areas. (Tony Giberson/Pensacola News Journal via AP)

A Dirt Cheap store employee spray paints the day's business hours onto a board of plywood in anticipation of Hurricane Sally making landfall, in Bay St. Louis, Miss., on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. Gulf coast residents are making last minute purchases as they prepare for the expected severe weather from the hurricane. (Lukas Flippo/The Sun Herald, via AP)

This satellite photo provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Sally, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at 2050 GMT. Sally churned northward on Sunday, poised to turn into a hurricane and send a life-threatening storm surge along the northern Gulf of Mexico. (NOAA via AP)

This satellite image provided by the NOAA shows five tropical cyclones churning in the Atlantic basin at 5:20 p.m. GMT on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. The storms, from left, are Hurricane Sally over the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Paulette over Bermuda, the remnants of Tropical Storm Rene, and Tropical Storms Teddy and Vicky. (NOAA via AP)