Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week: Improved Williams on run for Mustangs

Central Arkansas Christian is 3-0 in 2020, and Tyler Williams has been an instrumental part of the Mustangs' success.

The junior running back rushed for 247 yards and 4 touchdowns on 24 carries in a 32-16 victory over Carlisle on Friday night at Mustang Mountain in North Little Rock. He scored on runs of 2, 43, 35 and 38 yards.

For his efforts, Williams is this week's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week.

"He played really well," CAC Coach Tommy Shoemaker said. "He's an outstanding back. It was a combination of him and our offensive line.

"He can break tackles. When he gets to the second level and runs through tackles, he's too big and fast for DBs. He can turn a short gain into a big one."

Williams said his performance Friday was a team effort.

"My line did really good in that game," Williams said. "The coaches prepared us well."

Through three games, Williams, 6-0, 190 pounds, has rushed for 531 yards and 9 touchdowns on 64 carries for CAC, which has earned victories over Mayflower, Riverview and Carlisle.

Williams opened the season with a 182-yard, 4-touchdown performance in a 35-20 victory at Mayflower. The next week at Riverview, he had 102 yards and a touchdown.

Shoemaker said Williams wanted to improve from his sophomore year, in which he scored nine touchdowns in six games, but missed four games because of an injury.

"This summer, he worked hard to be a better player," Shoemaker said. "He's stronger and faster. He has better endurance. He dedicated himself to being a better player."

Assistant coach Joe Adams, a former CAC and University of Arkansas star at wide receiver, worked with Williams during the offseason. Shoemaker credits Adams with making Williams a better player.

"Joe has had a positive impact and pushed him in conditioning and to elevate his level of play," Shoemaker said.

"It was good working out with him," Williams said of Adams.

Williams said that he also worked out with other high school players from Central Arkansas, including Little Rock Parkview senior quarterback Landon Rogers.

Shoemaker hopes Williams can continue to find success, not only for the Mustangs but also for Williams' chances of playing college football.

"He wants to get on film, so he can get a shot at the next level," Shoemaker said. "It's an important year for him."

Williams said he hasn't received any college offers, but he wants to play college football and doesn't have a preference as to where he'll end up.

CAC is off this week before beginning its 4A-2 Conference schedule Sept. 25 at Clinton. Williams believes the Mustangs can contend in the 4A-2 this season.

"I think we have a pretty good team," he said. "We got a lot of experience on the line. We've got good coaches."