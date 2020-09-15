Sections
Police: Little Rock man found shot, injured in wrecked vehicle

by David Wilson | Today at 9:59 a.m.
A Little Rock man was found this weekend in a wrecked vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound in his chest, according to a police report.

Officers responded shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday to 1405 S. Harrison St. in reference to an accident with entrapment. While en route, they were advised of a possible shooting, the report states.

Upon arrival, officers found with 25-year-old Houston Gregory, who had crashed a 2016 Jeep Renegade at the address, according to the report.

Police said Gregory had been shot in the chest, the report states. He was alert at the time of the wreck and taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment.

Officers located the original crime scene at 2303 S. Tyler St., according to authorities. The report did not list a suspect in Gregory's shooting.

