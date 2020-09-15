Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Billy Wayne King, 62, of 2208 Bussey Lane in Pea Ridge was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. King was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Japheth Reid Newlin, 33, of 3 Churchwell Court in Bentonville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Newlin was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Cody Shores, 29, of Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with theft by receiving. Shores was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• John Denaro, 28, of 16391 Hicks Road in Elkins, was arrested Monday in connection with theft by receiving. Denaro was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,600 bond.

Rogers

• Jennifer Lynn Clavin, 45, of 2331 W. New Hope Road in Rogers was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Clavin was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Daniel Gomez, 19, of 420 Park St. Apt. 104 in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gomez was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Angel Moreno, 21, of 514 Butterfield Coach Road in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with burglary. Moreno was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• David Stephens, 56, of 3155 Chelsey Lane in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering. Stephens was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

West Fork

• Zachary Woosley, 33, of Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with sexual indecency with a child and computer child pornography. Woosley was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.