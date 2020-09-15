NWA fishing report

Rusty Pruitt peruses a selection of flies before settling on a pattern called an Emily while fishing on Crooked Creek. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Bryan Hendricks)

Beaver Lake

Fall is near, but summertime fishing is still in gear.

Aaron Jolliff at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers recommends fishing for black bass at night using big plastic worms around brush piles. Spinner baits in dark colors are also good to use after dark.

Top-water lures are working early in the morning from Rocky Branch park to Point 5.

Crappie can be caught by trolling crank baits. Use jigging spoons or nightcrawler rigs for walleye.

Striped bass are biting brood minnows in the Lost Bridge area 20 feet deep over deeper water. Bluegill are biting well on crickets or worms.

Beaver tailwater

Lisa Mullins at Beaver Dam Store reports good fly fishing for trout with size 16 midges under an indicator. Root beer, red-silver or copper-gold are good colors. A white streamer is worth a try because of high numbers of threadfin shad in the tailwater.

For bait fishing, try Power Bait in bright colors combined with a waxworm. Nightcrawlers injected with air are good to use.

The top lures are size 6 or 7 Flicker Shads or small spoons. Gold-red or gold-silver are good spoon colors.

Power generation at Beaver Dam has been starting around 10 a.m.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said black bass are biting small plastic worms. Crappie fishing is slow. A few are being caught on minnows 8 feet deep. Use worms for bluegill.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said catfish are biting well on cut bait or nightcrawlers. Black bass can be caught with white and chartreuse spinner baits or plastic worms. Bluegill fishing is good with crickets or worms.

Elk River

Big Elk Floats and Camping reports the water level is low, but the black bass fishing is good. Try small plastic lizards, green tube baits or white swim baits at the tail end of fast water.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista recommends fishing for bluegill with worms or crickets six to 20 feet deep at all Bella Vista lakes.

For black bass, use deep-diving crank baits, swim baits or plastic worms. Try top-water lures early.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is best at night with big plastic worms. Try smaller plastic worms for daytime fishing.

Illinois River

Stroud said fishing for black bass is fair with Tiny Torpedo top-water lures, black buzz baits, tube baits and grubs.

Eastern Oklahoma

Fish at Lake Eucha for black bass at night with big worms or deep-diving crank baits, Stroud suggests. Try top-water lures at first light and sunset.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said top-water lures are working well for black bass at dawn. Work them along steep chunk-rock banks.

Top-water action is best in the James River arm. Some 4- and 5-pound largemouth bass have been caught.

Bass can be caught on a drop-shot rig 28 to 32 feet deep along gravel banks.