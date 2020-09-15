NWA outdoor briefs: Go big for catfish at Lake Sequoyah, Square to Square going virtual

Alan Bland of Rogers paddles Aug. 3 2020 near the old bridge that spanned the White River before Lake Sequoyah was built. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Go big for catfish

Lake Sequoyah in southeast Fayetteville is a great lake to fish for channel catfish and crappie, a study by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission revealed.

Biologists sampled the lake in June collecting fish in baited hoop nets. Some 175 channel catfish were caught and released after they were measured, said Jon Stein, district fisheries supervisor with Game and Fish. Stein said the average size of catfish was over 20 inches and 3 ¼ pounds.

Angler reports and a Game and Fish study in 2018 shows the lake has a healthy population of crappie.

A total of 949 white and black crappie were collected in over several days in trap nets. White Crappie are the most dominant species. Fish collected ranged from 2.5 inches long to 14.5 inches.

Foundation offers grants

The Ozark Society Foundation has launched a grant program to support student environmental projects. Grant proposals will be accepted from students affiliated with nonprofit organizations in the Ozark or Ouachita regions that engage students in environmental awareness and conservation activities.

Projects must be community-based and involve elementary or secondary students.

Funding between $500 and $2,000 will be awarded. Applications will be accepted from through Saturday. Award notification and fund distribution will be in October.

Applicants must be affiliated with a nonprofit organization, school or community group in Arkansas, Oklahoma or Missouri.

Square to square goes virtual

A virtual Square to Square bicycle ride is scheduled to start Saturday and continue through Nov. 1. Cyclists may ride from the Fayetteville square to the Bentonville square, or vice versa. The distance is 30 miles.

Cyclists may pedal square to square any time in the time frame. Registration includes a souvenir shirt, water bottle, finisher medal and goody bag. Cost is $25 for adults or $15 for youth riders. A family registration for five members of the same household is $60. Packets will be mailed to riders for an additional $10.

Register at the Fayetteville city website, Fayetteville-ar.gov.

Help sought for cleanup

Volunteers are needed for the 15th annual cleanup on the West Fork of the White River from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 26, hosted by Beaver Watershed Alliance.

Check-in starts at 8:30 a.m. at the riverside park in West Fork. Volunteers will receive trash bags, gloves and maps to cleanup areas. If the water level allows, volunteers can pick up litter by floating the river. Put-in and take-out information will be available at the riverfront park.

Groups must be comprised of 10 or fewer people because of virus concerns.

Preregistration is encouraged at Melissa@beaverwatershedalliance.org, 479-750-8007.

Trail section closed

A section of the Razorback Greenway that runs under North Walton Boulevard and Interstate 49 in north Bentonville is closed because of construction on the Bella Vista bypass.

The section is expected to reopen in the fall of 2021.