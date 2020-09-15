STATE SPORTS BRIEF: UALR fifth, UCA 11th in Louisiana

MEN'S GOLF

UALR fifth, UCA 11th in Louisiana

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is in fifth place after two rounds at the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate in Choudrant, La.

The Trojans, led by Anton Albers, who is in second place overall with a 139, shot a 292 in Monday's round. Their 36-hole total is 575. Alabama-Birmingham leads with a 559 while Texas State is second at 567. The University of Central Arkansas is 11th among 12 teams with a 604.

Individually, Albers is tied with Alabama-Birmingham's Drew Mathers. Nick Robillard of Alabama-Birmingham leads with a 135.

Blaine Calhoun was Central Arkansas' top player with a 151, tied for 47th.

The tournament resumes today.