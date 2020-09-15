Super Quiz: Geographical Regions

Siberia
New England
The Maritimes
Normandy
The Midlands
Tuscany
Transylvania
Basque Country
Bavaria
ANSWERS
Russia
The United States
Canada
France
England (U.K.)
Italy
Romania
Spain
Germany
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.