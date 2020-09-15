Sections
Super Quiz: Geographical Regions

Today at 1:42 a.m.

  1. Siberia

  2. New England

  3. The Maritimes

  4. Normandy

  5. The Midlands

  6. Tuscany

  7. Transylvania

  8. Basque Country

  9. Bavaria

ANSWERS

  1. Russia

  2. The United States

  3. Canada

  4. France

  5. England (U.K.)

  6. Italy

  7. Romania

  8. Spain

  9. Germany

