2 minors fatally hit on U.S. 67 in rural Jackson County, troopers say

Two minors were struck and killed on U.S. 67 in rural Jackson County early Tuesday morning.

State police report the two individuals were walking in the traffic lane at 3:49 a.m. when they were hit by a 2020 Kenworth truck headed south on U.S. 67. The weather was clear and the road was dry. No other details were available Tuesday afternoon.

There have been 435 deaths on Arkansas roadways this year, according to preliminary numbers.