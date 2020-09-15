Troopers: Michigan motorcyclist dies on Marion County highway

A Michigan man died Monday afternoon in Marion County after his motorcycle collided with two pickups at the intersection of U.S. 62/412 and Arkansas 178.

Arkansas State Police say the motorcyclist, Roger A, Briggs, 67, of Sanford, Mich., was turning his 2006 Harley Davidson onto U.S. 62/412 from Arkansas 178 at 4:50 p.m. when he struck a 1992 Chevrolet truck in the eastbound turning lane on U.S. 62/412.

He then collided with a second truck, a 1999 Chevrolet, that was traveling east on U.S. 62/412, according to a preliminary crash report.

Road conditions were dry and the weather was clear, the report states.

At least 428 people have died in accidents on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.