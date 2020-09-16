Crash in rural Sebastian County kills 2, authorities say

FORT SMITH — Two people in a vehicle were pronounced dead on the scene of a head-on collision in rural southwest Sebastian County on Wednesday, authorities said.

The Sebastian County sheriff’s office received a report of the crash, which took place in the 9400 block of Gap Road, at about 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.

Names of the involved parties were being withheld pending next of kin notification, the release states. The driver of the other vehicle involved was taken to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, although his medical condition was not immediately known.

The Sebastian County sheriff’s office is investigating the crash.