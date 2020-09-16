Former Central Arkansas school volunteer sentenced on child sex, endangerment charges

A former volunteer in a Central Arkansas school district was sentenced Tuesday to probation after he pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree sexual assault and one count of endangering the welfare of a minor.

John Bradley Rich, who was previously a volunteer in the Cabot Public School District athletic department, was sentenced to four years of probation for the endangerment charge plus a year of probation for the sexual assault charge, but the sentences will be served concurrently, according to online court documents.

He must also register as a sex offender, and an order of no contact with the 17-year-old victim is in place.

Cabot police arrested Rich in August 2019.